Pinneo and Zarraga state cross country bound

OVERTON – Both the B-3 and the B-4 cross country districts were held at Overton Golf Course on Thursday.

The York boys competed in the B-4 district where the Norris Titans went 1-2-3 in the individual race and won the overall title.

The meet champions were junior Riley Boonstra with a time of 16:56.30, teammate junior Wyatt Behrens was second with a time of 17:17.00 and rounding out the Titans’ top three finish was another junior, Eli Van Brocklin with a 17:20.00.

York senior Colin Pinneo broke up the Norris parade when he was clocked at 17:25 for fourth place and taking home the Dukes second top 10 finish was senior Gabe Zarraga in seventh place with a time of 17:40.20.

Norris won the team title with 14 points, second was Hastings at 40, third went to Northwest with 43 and York ended the day in fourth with 63. The top three teams and all top 15 runners advanced to the Class B State Cross Country Championships at the Kearney Country Club next week.

The other Duke runners included freshman Carter Jacobsen in 23rd with a clocking of 19:16.20 and in 29th was sophomore Sergio Rodriguez with a time of 20:01.20. Freshman Anthony Staehr was clocked at 20:46.70 for 29th position and in 33rd was freshman Colburn Eisenhower with a 20:50.80.

“I was proud of the way our boys’ team competed today. I thought Colin Pinneo and Gabe Zarraga ran well. Both were at the front of the pack most of the race. Carter Jacobsen had a good race and Sergio Rodriguez went out strong and competed hard,” said York head coach Eric Rasmussen. “I am excited about Colin and Gabe competing next week at state. They have both run better these past few meets and are ready to have break out races next week.”

Pinneo and Zarraga will join the rest of the Class B boys next week as race time is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

Team scoring- 1.Norris 14; 2.Hastings 40; 3.Northwest 43; 4.York 63; 5.Beatrice 80; 6.Crete 105