LINCOLN — Gov. Jim Pillen has set up a working group of business, education and state leaders to examine ways to address the state’s workforce shortage.

“Our unemployment rate remains among the lowest in the nation, creating a unique challenge for attracting great people to our state,” he said last week. “No industry is exempt from current shortages. We need to solve this problem if we are to continue growing Nebraska.”

Pillen will lead the group. Participants from state government will be: Department of Economic Development Director K.C. Belitz, Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha, Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of the Omaha area and Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, along with Policy Research Office and State Budget Office representatives.

The group also will have representatives from: Bryan Health, Buildertrend, Chief Industries, Concordia University, First National Bank of Omaha, Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, Lincoln Public Schools, Metropolitan Community College, Mutual of Omaha, Nebraska Community College Association, Nebraska State Chamber of Commerce, Omaha Chamber of Commerce, Physicians Mutual, ruralMed Health Cooperative, Nebraska State College System, Union Pacific and University of Nebraska.

The group will meet during the next four months to discuss possible legislative and regulatory remedies. If they recommend legislation, it will be introduced on behalf of the governor next year.