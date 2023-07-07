BEATRICE – Come to Homestead National Historical Park’s Education Center on Thursday, July 13, at 6:00 p.m. to shoot photos with our artist in residence, Rachael Sebastian, and explore prairie wildlife and vegetation in the park. Learn some tricks on composition and lighting from Sebastian while experiencing the oldest restored prairie in the National Park Service. Participants are welcome to bring a digital camera, camera phone, or use instant cameras provided by the park.

This event will start at Homestead National Historical Park's Education Center. As always, admission to the park and to all park events is free. For information on available accommodations please contact Accessibility Coordinator, Amber Kirkendall at (402) 223-3514 or amber_kirkendall@nps.gov.

Remember, Homestead National Historical Park has an exciting schedule of events planned for 2023. Keep up with the latest information by following us on Twitter (HomesteadNHP) and Facebook (Homestead National Historical Park).