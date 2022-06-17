Perdi is an owner surrender, aquatic, painted turtle, young, female. She is beautiful, and she is sweet! Must have appropriate... View on PetFinder
YORK COUNTY – Three – maybe four -- rounds of large hail and damaging winds moved savagely through York County Tuesday night, leaving behind m…
YORK – Paula Underwood, 50, of York, has been charged with 14 criminal counts after a search warrant was served in York.
Tornadoes were confirmed in York and Cass counties, but damage from several other suspected tornadoes in Nebraska was instead the result of straight-line winds.
Eleven of the counts represented each person who was unknowingly recorded using the toilet. The 12th count stemmed from a minor who was recorded last fall in various states of undress in the bathroom at the man's house.
YORK – While time was spent (and enjoyed) in the green zone (which indicates low levels of community transmission of COVID-19), it now appears…
When Honorio Bravo moved to the United States from Guatemala in 1999, he didn’t have much. Now he owns two Grand Island businesses.
YORK – After someone from the Henderson Fire Department contacted York County Assessor Ann Charlton about concerns regarding activity and prop…
YORK – Braden Galvan, 24, of York, has been charged with five felonies and one misdemeanor in York County District Court, which involve allege…
YORK -- Everyone knows of those small town high school sweethearts that just can’t get enough of each other. Melvin and JoAnn Reetz of York ha…
YORK – A 19-year-old woman from Kansas City, Mo., is accused of assaulting deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Department.
