York wrestling coach has passion, obsession for hunting and fishing

Mauler said his childhood was unique, but he wouldn’t change it for anything.

“Growing up in Sargent there wasn’t really anything else to do. Our parents were really serious about sports, so our goal was to win state championships. Then we would also hang out, hunting and fishing together,” Mauler said. “Most kids never get to experience anything like that. Best thing was that most of our families had land and that is a big part of this hobby.”

Once during a 33-day break from school over the holidays, Mauler and Kozeal hunted or fished for 31 of the 33 days.

“That was just insane. We either hunted or fished every day and we would just go from goose hunting, ice fishing, coyote hunting to duck hunting and then start all over again,” Mauler explained. “We were so exhausted that we would fall asleep where we were for four to five hours, get back up and do it again.