York, McCool Junction and Centennial get XC seasons underway at Camp Kateri

MCCOOL JUNCTION-The McCool Junction Invite at Camp Kateri on Thursday night had at 7 p.m. start time, as they hoped for cooler conditions.
But the weather conditions were described as hot and muggy by McCool Junction head coach Ryan Underwood, not ideal for running.
“Our season got off to a fabulous start tonight. We had a 7:00 start time, hoping the heat would not be quite so intense, but it was still very hot and muggy at that time so we had less than ideal distance running conditions,” said Underwood. “Despite this, our athletes competed very well.”
The three area teams competing included the York Dukes, Centennial Broncos and host Mustangs.
Milford was the fourth team and they took the three top spots in the race as Elliot Reetz (10:32.9) and Carter Roth (10:37) broke the tape just five seconds apart, while Maddox Baack ran third with a 10:37.8 finishing on the coattails of Roth.
McCool Junction’s Tyler Neville, a senior took fourth place with a time of 10:41.9 leading all four starters in the top 15 spots.
In fifth was York’s Colin Pinneo with a time of 10:42.3, while Luke and Jake Bugger a freshman and junior were seventh and eighth. The Dukes James Bonde was ninth with a time of 10:59, while Gabe Zarraga (11:00.9) and Jackson Schmid ran 11th and 12th. Zarraga was clocked at 11:00.9 and Schmid at 11:16.5.
“Sophomores Colin Pinneo and Gabe Zarraga both improved by a lot from last season. Colin improved by over 45 seconds from last season and Gabe improved by over 80 seconds,” commented York head coach Eric Rasmussen. “Both ran strong early in the race, but faded some at the end. Both will continue to improve as the season progresses.”
“Juniors James Bonde and Jackson Schmid both finished strong. James Bonde was our second runner, moving up over the last half mile to finish in the top 10,” Rasmussen added. “Jackson Schmid was our fourth runner. He has a strong finish over the final quarter mile. Both ran much faster than last season as well.”
McCool’s Trent Neville, a sophomore was clocked at 11:33.10 and took 15th position.
“It all starts for us with senior Tyler Neville. He admittedly did not have his best day today, but did some great things despite that. He ran a 12.7 second course personal best and had a really strong finish. He is a great leader for us. I am excited to see what he can do going forward,” Underwood stated. “Brothers Luke and Jake Brugger were next for us. Those guys have really been working their tails off for us and are improving daily. Luke is only a freshman, but is very strong physically. He is also very aggressive and willing to put his neck on the line and take chances. He is a workhorse and is starting off the year in fabulous condition for a freshman. He ran a 37.3 second 3k personal best tonight. Jake Brugger also ran a very strong race. He is a smart runner and closed as well as anyone did for us in the meet.”
Centennial’s Clinton Turnbull broke the tape at 11:00.7 for 10th place while freshman Garrison Schernikau was 24th with a time of 12:29.6.
“Clinton Turnbull and Garrison Schernikau also ran well in the heat,” commented Centennial head coach Rob Johansen. “Clinton finished in 10th place and cut off 1 full minute from last year. Garrison got some first meet experience and competed well finishing 24th.”
All three teams are back in action next Thursday. York will run at the Concordia Invite in Seward; McCool Junction will join the Fillmore Central Panthers at the Superior Invite, while the Broncos head to Schuyler for the Warriors Invite.
No team scores were kept.
