York edges Seward by one stroke, finishes second to Elkhorn South

YORK-All of the work the York girls are putting in right now on the golf course will hopefully translate to a trip out west to Scottsbluff in October for the Class B State Golf Championships.

On Friday the Duke’s made their annual 25-mile trip east on highway 34 to compete in the Seward Invite and came away with a second place finish behind Elkhorn South.

York fired a team score of 380, just edging out host Seward who fired who came in with a 381.

The Elkhorn South Storm was 12 shots clear of the Dukes as they shot a 368.

York head coach Josh Miller said the team just needs to eliminate some of the bad holes to get their scores down.

“We did not play as consistent as we need to, going forward, but these girls are focused on improving,” said Miller.

York was led by senior Riley Stuhr who got off to a fast start with a 41 on the front side and finished with an 86 for third place in the individual standings.

The overall medalist was Nebraska City’s Brynn Bohlen who fired an 84 with back-to-back rounds of 42.

In second place was Lauren Kohl of Elkhorn South with an 85.

Also with a top 10 finish for the Dukes was senior Abby York as she knocked five strokes off her first round 49 and ended the day with a 93 for seventh place.

Rounding out York’s scoring was Kirsten Fike with a 98 for 18th place; Rylie Krause put up a 103 for 25th and Regin Dunham in her first every varsity tournament fired a 105 and ended the day in 29th place.

“Riley (Stuhr) got off to a good start on the front nine but couldn't maintain that momentum on the closing holes. Abby (York) didn't have the best start but I was proud of how she finished the day,” said Miller. “Kirsten (Fike) and Rylie (Krause) just had a couple holes here and there that kept them from shooting in the middle 90s, but it certainly helps us stay below 400 when they are able to post something around 100. I was happy to see Regin (Dunham) get her first varsity meet under her belt. She did a great job and was very consistent throughout the day. As she gains more experience, I think we will start to see her score a little better.”