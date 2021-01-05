Timberwolves lockdown No. 5 Diller-Odell

The Griffins did get two fourth quarter 3-pointers by Addison Heinemann to keep the Diller-Odell girls close, but the difference in the long run was the 28 times they lost possession of the ball. Heinemann finished with eight points. The game’s leading scorer was Madeline Swanson with 13 points which included three 3-pointers.

Exeter-Milligan was paced by Papik and Jansky with nine points each, Emma Olsen added seven and Jasmine Turrubiates recorded six. Exeter-Milligan was 9 of 32 from the field and 1 of 5 on three point attempts.

Diller-Odell (7-2) finished 10 of 35 overall and was 5 of 15 on 3-point shots. They were just 5 of 10 at the charity stripe.

After the win, Exeter-Milligan head coach Jackson Krejci talked about the win and the season in general.

“I think beating a very good Shelton team up at Silver Lake really prepared us for the game tonight,” said Krejci. “Our defense really played well and that has been getting a little better each game. The first five’s chemistry is real strong and when the season started, having lost three senior starters, I really didn’t know what to expect. I knew we had some good pieces coming back, but it’s been a little bit of a surprise how well they have meshed together.”