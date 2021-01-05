Timberwolves lockdown No. 5 Diller-Odell

EXETER - Points didn’t come easy on Tuesday night as the D2 No. 4 Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves hosted the No.5 Diller-Odell Griffins.
It wasn’t so much bad offense as it was lockdown defense by both teams that resulted in a combined 47 miscues in the game.
The third quarter proved to be a pivotal eight minutes in the game as the Griffins inability to secure the basketball, committing nine of their 28 turnovers in the game, allowed the Exeter-Milligan girls to stay undefeated in the 36-30 girl’s non-conference final.
In the early going both teams could not take care of the ball as the Griffins led 12-11 at the end of the first quarter, but trailed 17-15 at the break as turnovers continued to deny both teams offensive possessions.
In the third quarter, Exeter-Milligan junior Emma Olsen hit two short jumpers to push the Exeter-Milligan lead to six points and the Griffins continued to struggle going 2 of 10 from the field and looking up at a 27-20 deficit as they went to the fourth quarter.
Five more fourth quarter Diller-Odell mistakes allowed the Timberwolves to make their living at the free throw line in the fourth quarter as the Griffins were forced to foul. All of Exeter-Milligan’s points came at the free throw line as Jaiden Papik was 3 for 6 and Cameran Jansky was 3 for 4.
The Griffins did get two fourth quarter 3-pointers by Addison Heinemann to keep the Diller-Odell girls close, but the difference in the long run was the 28 times they lost possession of the ball. Heinemann finished with eight points. The game’s leading scorer was Madeline Swanson with 13 points which included three 3-pointers.
Exeter-Milligan was paced by Papik and Jansky with nine points each, Emma Olsen added seven and Jasmine Turrubiates recorded six. Exeter-Milligan was 9 of 32 from the field and 1 of 5 on three point attempts.
Diller-Odell (7-2) finished 10 of 35 overall and was 5 of 15 on 3-point shots. They were just 5 of 10 at the charity stripe.
After the win, Exeter-Milligan head coach Jackson Krejci talked about the win and the season in general.
“I think beating a very good Shelton team up at Silver Lake really prepared us for the game tonight,” said Krejci. “Our defense really played well and that has been getting a little better each game. The first five’s chemistry is real strong and when the season started, having lost three senior starters, I really didn’t know what to expect. I knew we had some good pieces coming back, but it’s been a little bit of a surprise how well they have meshed together.”
The Timberwolves (11-0) will be at Shelby-Rising City on Friday and will open MUDECAS Tournament play as the No. 1 seed and will face Freeman.
“Freeman has played a tough schedule and they are anything but a No. 8 seed, “Krejci said. “We just need to take it one game at a time and continue working hard.”
Diller-Odell (7-2) 12 3 5 10-30
Exeter-Milligan (11-0) 11 6 10 9-36
D-O (30)-Meyerle 4, A. Heinemann 8, Denner 4, K. Heidemann 3, Swanson 13. Totals-10-35 (5-15) 5-10-30.
EM (36)-Papik 9, Jansky 9, Harrison 3, Turrubiates 6, Olsen 7, Luzum 2. Totals-9-32 (1-5) 17-27-36.