Scheierman leads Dukes to 3-2 win over Aurora

YORK-York head coach Chris Ericson knew that the Aurora Huskies 2-2 record coming into tonight’s game was a little bit deceiving.

The Huskies went on top 2-1 in the match, but York took over the final two sets winning 25-14 and 15-10 to extend their win streak to three games.

Aurora won the first set 25-19 and York came back to win the second 25-22, before the Huskies took control with a 25-20 win in the third.

The Huskies came into Thursday night’s matchup at the Duke Dome with the No. 6 York Dukes with two blemishes on their 2020 schedule.

Both losses came to highly rated teams in both Class B and In Class C.

Aurora lost to No. B No. 3 Norris and to top-rated Class C Wahoo according to the Omaha World-Herald ratings.

The Huskies serve game was the catalyst for the Huskies offense early as senior Cassidy Knust had five aces, six in the match and as a team the Aurora finished with 12.

“We knew they had the ability to serve us right of the gym and early on they did,” said Ericson. “Once we were able to make some adjustments and we had some kids come in off the bench and play great we got things straightened out.”

In the pivotal fourth set, the Huskies and Dukes were locked in a battle tied at 7-7.

A kill from senior Addison Legg and a net call gave York a 9-7 lead.

Over the next 12 York points, seven came on seven kills by junior Masa Scheierman who had 10 kills in the fourth set and 29 in the match.

“She is a beast. I saw things from Masa tonight I had never seen before. She was mixing up her shots, changing her spots and really just firing up the entire team,” Ericson said. “Once we got our serve receive fixed, the setters were doing a great job getting the ball to our front line and everything just clicked.”