McCool Junction’s Schulz will make Salina, KS her next stop

MCCOOL JUNCTION-McCool Junction senior Ashley Schulz is headed south to Salina, KS next fall where she will continue her education and join the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes volleyball program.

Schulz who will major in Elementary Education and will also minor in coaching said that her choice came down to a few different schools, but Kansas Wesleyan has a great education program and that cinched it for her.

“One of the major reasons I chose KWU was because they have such a great education program. I will be majoring in Elementary Education and minoring in coaching,” Schulz said. “Some of the things that appealed to me the most about Kansas Wesleyan was the campus had so much to offer and the college atmosphere is great and friendly.”

Schulz also looked into the University of Kearney, Northwest Missouri, the University of Wyoming and the University of South Dakota before making her choice.

While Salina, KS is on her schedule for next fall, Schulz will be making a trip out to Hawaii to play for a Nebraska team this summer. Playing on the other side of either ocean is nothing new to Schulz.