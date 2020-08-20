Klingsporn adjusting to being new head volleyball coach at High Plains

POLK-In just four-years, Brittany Klingsporn (Dose) had gone from being a high school graduate in 2015 from Hampton High School, to teaching fourth-sixth grade science and history at High Plains Community Schools in 2019.

Now in her second year at High Plains since graduating from Nebraska Wesleyan, she takes over as the head coach of the High Plains Volleyball program, bringing to Polk what she learned playing under Hampton head coach Diane Torson.

On top of all of that we can also throw in that she got married to Cole Klingsporn, a graduate of High Plains and a member of the 2015 High Plains Class D1 State Championship Basketball team.

“I graduated from Hampton in 2015. After that I attended Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln. I also did cross country and track for two years. In 2019, I graduated from NWU with my bachelor's degree in Elementary and Special Education,” Klingsporn said. “After graduation, I moved back home and got married to Cole Klingsporn from Polk. This is my second year teaching fourth-sixth grade social studies and science at High Plains Community Schools and my first year coaching volleyball.”

Klingsporn said that having played for Torson at Hampton was a great experience and one she can draw on as she coaches at the varsity level.

“I had an awesome high school volleyball experience. Having played under coach Torson was an amazing experience and one that I will remember for the rest of my life. Looking back at her dedication, drive, competitiveness and overall coaching, I strive to be like her as a coach one day,” Klingsporn added.