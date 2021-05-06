From round ball to the oval, Portwine inks with Huskers

“When COVID hit I really used the time to work on my basketball skills to be ready to play at the highest level my senior season,” said Portwine.

However, in the current standings in Class B she is second in the 1600 with a time of 5:18.35 and in the 3200 sits in fourth place with a clocking of 11:50.19.

In the 1600, York occupies the top three spots. Brynn Hirschfeld is No.1 and Kassidy Stuckey is No. 3.

Portwine said her teammates make things fun and they really push her.

“I love running with Brynn and Kassidy. It would not be near as much fun without them,” Portwine commented. “They push me to be better and really help me to achieve to my highest ability.”

Portwine will be busy in Lincoln.

“I signed to both indoor and outdoor and cross country. I assume I will do some of the same events, but there are different ones at the college level that I have not been able to compete in during my high school career and may get the chance to at Nebraska,” Portwine said. “I am happy the Nebraska coaches believe in me. I have always wanted to stay close to home and living in the city of Lincoln will be special.”