From round ball to the oval, Portwine inks with Huskers

YORK - In 2019 as a sophomore, York’s Maddie Portwine got a taste of success as a runner at the high school level.
She competed in both the Class B 1600 and 3200 placing second and fifth respectively.
Up to then, her success had been mostly on the basketball court.
Wednesday in the York High Auxiliary Gym, Portwine signed to become a University of Nebraska student and a member of the Cornhusker track and field team.
Maddie is the daughter of Greg and Stacy Portwine.
“It has always been a dream of mine to compete at the highest level in whatever I do,” said Portwine. “I’ve always been a competitor and I never decided that I would just compete in one sport at the high school level. When I got the chance to be able to compete at the highest level and that was in the Big 10, this is what I wanted to do. My parents support me and they know that I want to compete at the highest level.”
Portwine will major in Biological Sciences while attending the University of Nebraska.
The York senior’s accolades on the hardwood this past season are hard to ignore.
Portwine was a Super State third team selection in the Omaha World-Herald; she was a first team Class B pick in the OWH and the Lincoln Journal Star as well as a captain on the York News-Times all-area selections and first team Central Conference.
“When COVID hit I really used the time to work on my basketball skills to be ready to play at the highest level my senior season,” said Portwine.
However, in the current standings in Class B she is second in the 1600 with a time of 5:18.35 and in the 3200 sits in fourth place with a clocking of 11:50.19.
In the 1600, York occupies the top three spots. Brynn Hirschfeld is No.1 and Kassidy Stuckey is No. 3.
Portwine said her teammates make things fun and they really push her.
“I love running with Brynn and Kassidy. It would not be near as much fun without them,” Portwine commented. “They push me to be better and really help me to achieve to my highest ability.”
Portwine will be busy in Lincoln.
“I signed to both indoor and outdoor and cross country. I assume I will do some of the same events, but there are different ones at the college level that I have not been able to compete in during my high school career and may get the chance to at Nebraska,” Portwine said. “I am happy the Nebraska coaches believe in me. I have always wanted to stay close to home and living in the city of Lincoln will be special.”
The York senior knows giving up basketball won’t be easy, but she does see some hoops in her future.
“Of course it’s going to be tough not playing basketball, but I still plan to play in some pick-up games here and there so that will help some,” Portwine added. “I am so thankful for the way coach Branz has pushed me and helped me to get better at track. He keeps telling me that I can get better and that I have not achieved my peak yet.”