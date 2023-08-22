YORK — The York Lions Club Peaches and Pears will be here on Friday, Aug. 25 at the York County Fairgrounds. They will be handed out from 3:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. There are still some lugs of both peaches and pears available, if interested please call Gene's Barbershop at 402.362.4040.
Peaches and Pears available Aug. 25
