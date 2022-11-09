Paulette Heiden

Paulette Doreen Heiden, age 69 of York, died Wednesday, November 9, 2022 in Sutton. She was born on April 20, 1953, to Herbert Louis and Florence (Wiemer) Heiden in York. After graduating from high school, she attended Grand Island School of Business for one year.

Paulette was a long-time member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York. She worked at Cornerstone Bank in York and then transferred to their Tech Center. She was a collector of Fenton Glass and loved antiques, and enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and needlepoint. Paulette was a cat lover and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her circle of friends.

She is survived by her cousins, Larry Heiden of Silver Creek, Robert Heiden of York, Ralph Heiden of Kansas City, Kan., Darleen Holmes of Shawnee Mission, Kan., Paul Weiss of McCool Jct., Sandra Goodrich of Lexington, Sue George of York, Scott Wiemer of York and Alan Wiemer of Yucca, Wash.

She was preceded in death by her parents; baby sister, Rovanna Susan; cousins, Jeri Mason, Eldene Mason, Delora Heiden and Cindy Lou Wiemer.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York with the Reverends Mike Neidow and Ben Kaiser officiating. Interment will follow at St. Paul Cemetery, north of York. Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m. on Monday, November 14, 2022, with the family greeting friends from 6-7 p.m., all at Metz Mortuary in York. Memorials may be directed to Emmanuel Lutheran Church or St. Paul Cemetery Association. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.