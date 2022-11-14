Paul J. “PJ” O’Connor, Jr., 54, of Fairmont, passed away on November 10, 2022 at Geneva. He was born on November 13, 1967 to Paul and Eileen (Brown) O’Connor, Sr. at Geneva.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy O’Connor of Fairmont; sons, Derek O’Connor of Fairmont and Tyler O’Connor of Fairmont; sisters, Nancy and Warren Whitted of Omaha, Peggy and William Swanson of Omaha, Patsy and Tom Rohrig of Friend and Lindy O’Connor of Lincoln and aunt, Jean O’Connor of Seward.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at St. Helena’s Catholic Church in Grafton with Fr. Doug Daro officiating. Private graveside services will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in York. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 1 – 5 p.m. at Farmer & Son Funeral Home in Geneva. Memorials may be made in care of the family for future designation. Online condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.