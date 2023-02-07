According to Sharilyn Steube, Clerk of the District Court, the Passport Agency recently notified them that processing times for passports have increased. Regular processing times prior to now took 6 to 9 weeks and as of Feb. 6 regular processing times will now be 8 to 11 weeks. Expedited processing times prior to now clocked in at 3 to 5 weeks and as of Feb. 6 expedited processing will take 5 to 7 weeks. Residents are asked to please be aware of these changes and plan accordingly.