YORK – When planning an overseas trip, the wait for that most important travel accessory, a passport, just got a little longer.
According to Sharilyn Steube, Clerk of the District Court, the Passport Agency recently notified them that processing times for passports have increased. Regular processing times prior to now took 6 to 9 weeks and as of Feb. 6 regular processing times will now be 8 to 11 weeks. Expedited processing times prior to now clocked in at 3 to 5 weeks and as of Feb. 6 expedited processing will take 5 to 7 weeks. Residents are asked to please be aware of these changes and plan accordingly.