VOLLEYBALL

Panthers fall to 1-26 after 3-1 loss to Wilber-Clatonia

GENEVA – The Fillmore Central Panthers fell behind the Wilber-Clatonia Wolverines 2-0 and battled back to win the third set 25-20.

Fillmore Central was unable to force a fifth set as they dropped the fourth set 25-20.

The Panthers and the Wolverines needed extra points to settle the first two sets as WC won both of them 27-25.

No team or individual stats were available.

Fillmore Central will open Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament play on Monday as the No. 11 seed and will take on David City in Fairbury at 5:30 p.m.

