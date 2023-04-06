HASTINGS - The Adams Central Patriots hosted the annual Dale Fieken track and field meet on Tuesday at the high school.

A total of 12 teams competed in the meet with six girls and six boys teams in action on a cool windy day.

In the womens portion the Adams Central girls ran away with the team title scoring 185 points to runner-up GICC’s 128. In third was St. Paul (77) and Fillmore Central was fourth with 66. York also sent a team to Hastings where they finished fifth with 28 points.

On the boys side St. Paul racked up 156 points, Fillmore Central was second with 119 and GICC rounded out the top three teams with 112. The Dukes also competed in the meet and came away with 14 points for fifth.

The Adams Central girls won 11 of the 17 events on their way to rolling up the huge team win.

In the sprints for Fillmore Central, sophomore Angelina Schademann took third in both the 100 and 200, while senior Reyna Hafer was third in the 400 and Elizabeth Lockhart also third in the 1600.

The Panthers had 18 points in the three relays and scored 15 points in the field events. The Panthers did not have an individual champion and the 4x800 relay team had the best finish of the day with a second place. Members of the relays listed in the results.

York’s Kaitlyn Krausnick scored 12 of 28 Duke points with third place efforts in both hurdle events, while the best finish was turned in by Naomi Renner with a second in the 1600.

On the boys side the Panthers took two events as senior Aiden Hinrichs won the 300 hurdles and the 4x800 relay also took the top spot. Cooper Schelkopf was second in both the 1600 and the 3200 while Chase Myers was third in the 800 and the 1600. Keegan Theobald was second in the shot put and Kiffin Theobald was second in the discus.

For York, freshman Emmitt Dirks had 10 of the team’s 12 points with a third in the 100 hurdles and a fourth in the 300 hurdles.

Fillmore Central will be at Central City on Tuesday, April 11. York will also be there, but is in action today as well at the Waverly invite.

Girls team scoring-1.Adams Central (AC) 185; 2.GICC (GI) 128; 3.St Paul (STP) 77; 4.Fillmore (FC) 66; 5.York (YRK) 28; 6.Aurora (AUR) 12.

Results include all event winners and area athletes who placed in the event.

Running Events

100-1. Morgan Trausch, AC, 13.89; 3.Angelina Schademann, FC, 14.49; 4.Kaili Head, FC, 14.56.

200-1.Morgan Trausch, AC, 27.37; 3.Angelina Schademann, FC, 30.03.

400-1.Annie Trausch, AC, 1:03.82; 3.Reyna Hafer, FC, 1:07.38; 6.Carly Lukes, FC, 1:13.58.

800-1.Lynsie Lancaster, AC, 2:40.69; 4.Jayden Stofer, FC, 2:57.78

1600-1. Avery O’Boyle, GI, 6:19.0; 2.Naomi Renner, YRK, 6:53.0; 3.Elizabeth Lockhart, FC, 7:01.0.

3200-1.Avery O’Boyle, GI, 13:00.12.

100 hurdles-1.Kaitlyn Mousel, AC, 16.90; 3.Katlyn Krausnick, YRK, 17.59.

300 LH-1.Kaitlyn Mousel, AC, 46.29; 3.Katlyn Krausnick, YRK, 51.31.

4x100 relay-1.Adams Central 56.41; 3.Fillmore Central 57.10 (Angelina Schademann, Kaili Head, Carly Lukes, Addison Wolf)

4x400-1.Adams Central 4:21.68; 4.Fillmore Central 4:52.98 (Reyna Hafer, Malorie Conway, Carly Lukes, Hallie Verhage).

4x800-1.St. Paul 11:02.06; 2.Fillmore Central 14:00.22 (Elizabeth Lockhart, Reyna Hafer, Malorie Conway, Sofia Velasco-Morlans).

Field Events

Shot Put-1Lucy Ghaifan, GI, 38-4; 4.Kaili Head, FC, 32-6 ¼.

Discus-1.Claire Hemberger, AC, 118-11; 4.Kaili Head, FC, 86-0.

High Jump-1.Laura Blake, GI, 5-0.

Pole Vault-1.Megyn Scott, AC, 8-10; 2.Carlye Phillip, YRK, 8-4; 5.Ava Tessman, FC, 7-4; 6.Elizabeth Lockhart, FC, 6-4.

Long Jump-1.Annie Trausch, AC, 14-11 ½; 5.Reyna Hafer, FC, 13-8

Triple Jump-1.Maggie Herbek, GI, 32-7; 5.Addison Wolf, FC, 28-1.

Boys team scoring-1.St. Paul 156; 2.Fillmore Central 119; 3.GICC 112; 4.Adams Central 101; 5.York 14; 6.Aurora 8.

Results include all event winners and area athletes who placed in the event.

Running Events

100-1.Grant Trausch, AC, 11.54

200-1.Grant Trausch, AC, 21.87

400-1.Antonio Calderon, AC, 52.29; 4.Cole Nedrow, FC, 56.39.

800-1.Ben Alberts, GI, 1:59.33; 3.Chase Myers, FC, 2:16.21; 4.Ashtin Clark, FC, 2:18.32; 5.Austin Wurtz, FC, 2:19.10.

1600-1.Geaorge Pilsi, GI, 5:14.53; 2.Cooper Schelkopf, FC, 5:18.59; 3.Chase Myers, FC, 5:24.32; 6.Sergio Rodriguez, YRK, 5:27.26.

3200-1.George Pilsi, GI, 11:00.56; 2.Cooper Schelkopf, FC, 11:00.62; 3.Waylon Rayburn, FC, 12:08.53.

100HH-1.Zach Fleischer, AC, 16.87; 3.Emmitt Dirks, YRK, 18.77.

300IH-1.Aiden Hinrichs, FC, 47.44; 4.Emmitt Dirks, YRK, 48.84.

4x100 relay-1.Adams Central 46.73; 3.Fillmore Central 47.69 (Kale Perkins, Jarin Tweedy, Kade Cooper, Luke Kimbrough).

4x400-1.GICC 3:36.50; 4.Fillmore Central 3:52.52 (Aiden Hinrichs, Luke Kimbrough, Cole Nedrow, Austin Wurtz).

4x800-1.Fillmore Central 9:06.42 (Aiden Hinrichs, Ashtin Clark, Cole Nedrow, Chase Myers)

Field Events

Shot Put-1.Luke Porter, STP, 41-10 ¼; 2.Keegan Theobald, FC, 39-4 ¼; 6.Kiffin Theobald, FC, 33-11 ¼.

Discus-1.Luke Porter, STP, 160-06; 2.Kiffin Theobald, FC, 124-10; 3.Jayden Wolf, FC, 99-3; 6.James Samson, YRK 97-11.

High Jump-1.Ishmael Nadir, GI, 5-6; T4.Jarin Tweedy, FC, 5-2; 6.Layton Friesen, YRK 5-2.

Pole Vault-1.Ben Albers, GI, 11-10; 5.Jonny Denison, FC, 8-10.

Long Jump-1.Gage Sack, STP, 19-9 ½; 6.Ashtin Clark, FC, 17-4.

Triple Jump-1.Jack Trausch, AC, 41-7 ¼; 3.Luke Kimbrough, FC, 40-4; 5.Keegan Theobald, FC, 37-2 ¾; 6.Emmitt Dirks, YRK, 37-2 ¼.