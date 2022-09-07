Panthers come up short against Milford

GENEVA – The Fillmore Central Panthers welcomed Milford to town for an SNC volleyball clash Tuesday night, but it was the visiting Eagles who put another tally in the win column with a 25-13, 25-20, 25-16 sweep.

Reyna Hafer hammered four of Fillmore Central’s 12 kills in the loss, while McKenna Skala and Addison Ekeler added three winners apiece. Adysn Young and Makenna McCoy rounded out the Panthers’ offensive attack with one kill each.

Fillmore Central recorded four aces at the service line with one apiece from McCoy, Hafer, Ekeler and Grace Probasco. Hafer also led the Panther effort at the net with a quartet of blocks, while McCoy added a pair of rejections and Skala, Ekeler, Young and Jayden Stofer turned back one Milford attack each.

Angie Schademann recorded a team-high seven digs, Hafer and Hadley McCoy added six each and Makenna McCoy and Ava Tessman each collected five to pace Fillmore Central. Makenna McCoy also tallied eight of the Panthers’ nine set assists.

Schademann tallied 19 serve receives, while Tessman and Hafer notched 10 apiece.