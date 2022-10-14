Panther boys qualify for state XC in Kearney

GENEVA – The Holdrege Dusters, Aurora Huskies and Fillmore Central Panthers will join the rest of the boys Class C State Cross Country field next Friday in Kearney at the Kearney Country Club.

Holdrege won the C-4 meet with 29 points, Aurora was second with 31 and FC edged out Ord by two points for third 55-57.

The meet champion was Lucas Gautier of Aurora (17:20.55); second place went to Rowan Jarosik of South Central Unified with a time of 17:21.94 and third was Holdrege’s Nikolas Clement who was clocked at 17:37.93.

Fillmore Central runners who cracked the top 15 included; Travis Meyer was 10th with a time of 18:09.69; in 11th place was Cooper Schelkopf (18:13.07 and in 12th place was Ashtin Clark in a time of 18:14.75.

In the girls race Minden was the meet champion 23 points; second went to Aurora with 28 and Kearney Catholic was third with 48.

The overall champion was Jessie Hurt of Minden with a time of 20:37.42, second place went to Aurora’s Alexis Ericksen with a clocking of 20:48.64 and Aurora’s Ella Eggleston was third with a 21:21.38.

The Panthers only runner was junior Halle Verhage who will be competing next week at the state championships as she finished 10th overall with a time of 22:07.64.