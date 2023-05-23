YPS Summer Meal Program

YORK — Summer is right around the corner and York Public Schools will soon kick off their ‘Summer Food Summer Moves’ program. The summer meals program is free to kids and teens (ages 1 through 18). Adult meals are also available for $2.75 for breakfast and $5 for lunch. This year’s summer meal program will be held at a new location, York High School, 1005 Duke Drive in York. Participants are asked to enter on the east side of the high school through the cafeteria doors. The program will start on Tuesday, May 30 and run through Friday, June 30. Meals are served Monday through Friday with breakfast taking place from 7:45 – 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:45 – 12:30 p.m.

Summer Reading Kick-Off Picnic

YORK -- The Kilgore Memorial Friends of the Library Kick-Off Picnic for the “All Together Now” Summer Reading Program will be held on Saturday, May 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Come eat lunch at Kilgore Memorial Library and sign up for the Summer Reading Program.

Waco High School Alumni Reunion

WACO -- The Waco High School Alumni Reunion will be held on Saturday, May 27 at Chances ‘R in the Shir-Ray Room. The social hour will begin at 4 p.m. and the buffet meal will be served starting at 5 p.m. The cost is $22 per person. Make reservations and check payable to “Waco High Alumni Association” by Saturday, May 21 and send it to: Star Stuhr, 302 Gordon Street, Waco, NE, 68460. Reservations and check must be received in advance, there will be no payment at the door.

Gresham Fireman's Picnic

GRESHAM -- The Gresham Fireman’s Picnic will be held over Memorial Day weekend with events on Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28. Events will include Horseshoe Tournament, Pickleball Tournament, Fun/Walk Run, Tractor Drive, Fire Department Water Fight, Community Church Service, Car & Tractor Show, Kid’s Bounce House, Fire Department Vehicle Extrication Presentation, Cornhole Tournament, Pie Social, Kiddie & Adult Pedal Pull, Grand Parade, Fireman’s Windsor Loin Dinner, Live Music.

Memorial Day Breakfast in Waco

WACO -- The Waco Community Betterment Organization will have a Memorial Day Breakfast on Monday, May 29 from 8 – 11 a.m. at the Waco Community Building. Scrambled eggs with ham, toast, orange juice and coffee will be supplied by the CBO. Anyone wishing to donate a dozen rolls, a dozen muffins or a coffee cake is asked to have their donations at the Community Building early on the morning of the breakfast. Volunteers are needed for set up, serving and clean up. Youth volunteers are also needed to help serve refills and clear plates. Volunteers can sign up by contacting Kiley Heiden-Tomjack at 402.805.5765.

Memorial Day Services at Greenwood

YORK — The York American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliaries will place the Avenue of Flags at Greenwood Cemetery on Saturday, May 27 at 7 a.m. with removal taking place on Monday, May 29 at 7 p.m. Memorial Day Services at Greenwood Cemetery will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 29. In case of inclement weather services will be held at the York National Guard Armory starting at 10:30 p.m.

Yorkfest King and Queen nominations needed

YORK — The Yorkfest Royalty Committee is looking for your nominations for the 2023 Yorkfest King and Queen. You are asked to nominate deserving candidates for both the King and Queen for the annual York County celebration which takes place from Thursday, Sept. 7 through Sunday, Sept. 10 of this year. Please submit your nominations by June 16. Information and nomination form are at yorkchamber.org/yorkfest.