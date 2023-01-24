Overview 012623

Emmanuel-Faith Kindergarten Round-Up

YORK — Emmanuel-Faith Kindergarten Round-Up will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 31. This will be a safe, no-obligation event for prospective Kindergarten students and their parents to learn more about starting school at Emmanuel-Faith for the 2023-24 school year. Please RSVP to reserve your 15-minute spot to take a tour, meet the teacher and ask questions by calling 402.362.6575.

YES Kindergarten RegistrationYORK — Kindergarten registration will be held at York Elementary School on Monday, Feb. 6 through Thursday, Feb. 9. Letters were mailed to potential kindergarten students; however, if you do not receive a letter, please contact the office at 362-1414. Any child who will be five years old on or before July 31, 2023, is eligible for kindergarten for the 2023-2024 school year.

Fairmont Legion Auxiliary Friday FoodFAIRMONT — The Fairmont Legion Auxiliary Friday Foods will be serving enchiladas, lettuce, tomato, red beans and rice and a homemade dessert on Friday, Jan. 27 from 5 — 7 p.m. Dine in or take out. Coffee, tea and water will be served to those eating at the hall. A free will offering will be taken. We will be serving on MONDAYS starting in February and continue through May.

Blood Drive

in GenevaGENEVA — The American Red Cross will be in Geneva for a regular blood drive on Friday, Jan. 27 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. with the last appointment time at 4:45 p.m. due to Red Cross staffing. Emails/postcards will be sent to scheduled donors but if you are not notified by Jan. 20, please call Marsha at 402.366.9417 to schedule. Previous drives were modified due to shortage of A.R.C. staff. I you have been deferred in the last 6 months due to low hemoglobin results, be sure you speak with the Red Cross or a medical provider to try to improve your results.

5 Point Pitch TournamentYORK — The York Elks Lodge will hold a 5 Point Pitch Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 28. Check in begins at 5:30 p.m. with the cost being $20 per person. Go to https://yorkchamber.org/young-professionals/ to register.

Free Throw Championship

EXETER — The Knights of Columbus American Charities Council #11822 will be sponsoring a Free Throw Championship for boys and girls, ages 9-14 at the Exeter-Milligan High School Gymnasium (Exeter) on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 9 a.m. – noon. Registration from 8 — 9 a.m. Contact Dillon White (402) 366-5267 or Doug Anderson (402) 710-8194.

Soup Supper in Geneva

GENEVA — St. Joseph Catholic Church will be hosting their annual Soup Supper on Wednesday, Feb. 1, with serving starting at 4:30 p.m. in the parish hall, 8th & E Streets, Geneva. A variety of homemade soups, sandwiches and desserts will be available for eat-in or carryout. Free will offerings accepted. Everyone is invited!!

York County Spelling Bee

YORK — The York County Spelling Contest will be held on Thursday, Feb. 2 at the York University Bartholomew Performing Arts Center.

Milligan Stag-Stagette

MILLIGAN — The Milligan American Legion will host their monthly Stag-Stagette on Thursday, Feb. 2 and will be serving beef starting at 7 p.m.