Osceola escapes BDS upset bid to advance to finals

YORK – Just a few minutes into the fourth quarter the Osceola Bulldogs opened a double-digit lead over the BDS Eagles in the first boy’s semifinal game of the CRC Tournament on Thursday night.

The Eagles called a time out and responded with a scoring run to close out the quarter down just 34-31 headed to the final eight minutes.

BDS pulled even at 36-36 and the two teams went nose-to-nose the remainder of the way, but Osceola was able to hold off the Eagles upset bid by the final score of 42-41.

With 15 seconds to play the Bulldogs held a 42-41 lead, but missed the front-end of a one-and-one and BDS got the rebound.

BDS head coach Dan Boshart chose not to call a time-out and instead worked the ball around the perimeter, but could not penetrate the Osceola defense and never go off a good shot.

Osceola led 12-5 at the end of the first quarter and 21-16 at the break.

BDS kept things close with junior Tanner Bolte scoring 12 to lead the Eagles and Eli Weber added 10.

Osceola senior Isaiah Zelasney and junior Kale Gustafson shared game-high honors with 17, but eight points from sophomore Kelby Neujahr, especially the five he scored in the third quarter were critical in the win.

BDS was 16 of 41 from the field and that included 4 of 16 on 3-pointers. They went 5 of 9 at the line.

Osceola was 16 of 38 and they hit 2 of their 6 shots from beyond the arc. The Bulldogs were 8 of 13 at the free throw line.

Osceola held a slight 25-21 advantage on the boards and both teams committed 10 turnovers.

BDS (11-7) 5 11 15 10-41

Osceola (13-2) 12 9 13 8-42

BDS (41)- Stengel 1, Norder 5, Z. Hoins 7, C. Hoins 6, E. Weber 10, T. Bolte 12. Totals-16-41 (4-16) 5-9-41.

OSC (42)- Zelasney 17, Ke. Neujahr 8, Gustafson 17. Totals-16-38 (2-6) 8-13-42.