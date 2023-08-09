YORK -- Few people today know much about the largest child migration in history. Between 1854 and 1929 over 250,000 orphans and unwanted children were taken out of New York City and given away at train stations across America, many of them to Nebraska. Between 1861 and 1925, approximately 4,000 children from the trains made their homes in our state in such towns as North Platte, Lexington, Broadwater, Elkhorn, West Point, Beatrice, Neligh, and many others.

To bring this rich part of Nebraska History to underserved areas in the state Humanities Nebraska has funded several presentations of the multi-media program “Orphan Trains to Nebraska” in September. The program will come to York’s Public Library, Kilgore Memorial Library, on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

The one-hour multi- media program called “Riders on the Orphan Train” is the award-winning official Educational Outreach Program of the National Orphan Train Complex Museum and Research Center in Concordia, KS. The program, that has toured nationally since 1998, combines live music by Phillip Lancaster and Alison Moore, video montage with historical photographs and interviews of survivors, and a dramatic reading of the 2012 novel “Riders on the Orphan Train” by award-winning author Alison Moore. Although the program is about children, it is designed to engage audiences of all ages and to inform, inspire and raise awareness about this little-known part of history.

This “placing out” system was originally organized by Methodist minister Charles Loring Brace and the Children’s Aid Society of New York. His mission was to rid the streets and overcrowded orphanages of homeless children and provide them with an opportunity to find new homes. Many of the children were not orphans but “surrendered” by parents too impoverished to keep them. The New York Foundling Hospital, a Catholic organization, also sent out children to be placed in Catholic homes. This seventy-five-year experiment in child relocation is filled with the entire spectrum of human emotion and reveals a great deal about the successes and failures of the American Dream.

Local relatives and acquaintances of Orphan Train Riders are especially invited to attend and share their stories with the audience.

Alison Moore, Author/Humanities Scholar

Alison Moore, MFA, is a former Assistant Professor of English/Creative Writing in the MFA Creative Writing Program at the University of Arizona and a current Humanities Scholar in Texas. She lives in Austin and completed the novel “Riders on the Orphan Train” with a fiction fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts and a grant from the Texas Institute of Letters and the Dobie/Paisano Foundation of the University of Texas at Austin. She is the author of three other books, a collection of short stories entitled “The Middle of Elsewhere” (Phoenix International/University of Arkansas Press 2006), a novel, “Synonym for Love” (Penguin/Plume, 1996) and the short fiction collection “Small Spaces between Emergencies” (Mercury House, 1992), one of the Notable Books of 1993 chosen by The American Library Association. In 2012 she received the Charles Loring Brace Award for her role in preserving the stories of the Orphan Trains.

Phil Lancaster, Presenter/Musician

Phil Lancaster was born in Texarkana and studied art and music at L’Ecole De Beaux Arts in Angers, France. He became a member of a

bluegrass band that traveled and played throughout France and produced an album entitled “Bluegrass Oldies Ltd./Traveling Show.” He also worked as a stage theatre technician for La Coursive Theatre Nationale in La Rochelle, France. After returning to the U.S. he met three

Arkansas musicians and the acoustic quartet “Still on the Hill” was formed in Fayetteville. They released their first CD in 1997, the second in 2000. The group performed at national and international festivals. In 2007 he received an Arkansas Arts Council fellowship for Music Composition. He currently lives in Austin and is a co-presenter of “Riders on the Orphan Train.” He also tours in France with musician Phillipe Charlot in the duo “Trans-Atlantique.”

In 2012 she received the Charles Loring Brace Award for her role in preserving the stories of the Orphan Trains.

“…the program far exceeded any expectations I may have had, as did the community’s response…this was by far the most well-attended program the library has ever offered. Everyone who attended was moved, educated and entertained…your program truly made an impact on our community.”

--Cecilia Hurt Barham, Decatur Public Library, Decatur, TX