Next Thursday will be here before we know it and that means VIBE@5 will be too! We are looking forward to getting to know the York team of ALLO Fiber (611 North Lincoln Avenue) on March 16 from 4:30–6:00 p.m. ALLO’s goal is to impact the communities they serve, enabling residents and businesses to establish economic growth, stay competitive in the business world, and improve the quality of life for all. At their core, ALLO is committed to being honest, exceptional, local and hassle-free. Welcome ALLO to York on Thursday, March 16.

When one of our partners reaches out to us with an opportunity to serve our members and the community, we look for ways we can assist. One of our newest members, Rembolt Ludtke Law Firm, contacted us to let us know they were going to host an information session on employment law. The Chamber is thrilled to assist with collecting registrations for the event, “Everything You Wanted To Know About Employment Law But Were Afraid To Ask” (https://yorkchamber.org/employment-law/). The presentation will take place on Wednesday, March 22, at 4 p.m., York Country Club. Beverages will be provided. Please use the link to register for this free event.

Sarah has told me that we still have some booth spaces left to accommodate businesses or organizations wanting to register for the annual Youth Involvement Fair. York Chamber Of Commerce and York Parks and Recreation will host the annual Youth Involvement Fair, Thursday, March 23 at York’s City Auditorium from 5–7 p.m. Organizations will have staff and/or volunteers ready to tell everyone all about their exciting summer programs for children and families. Those attending can collect registrations and visit with program coordinators about the activities in York and the surrounding areas. Make plans to join the chamber and park and rec teams for the youth involvement fair Thursday, March 23 at the city auditorium. If you are a business or an organization that is looking for a great way to connect with a lot of families, you will want to consider registering to be an exhibitor. You can register for your space using this link: https://yorkchamber.org/youth-involvement-fair/.

The long awaited Business After Hours Salute to Educators hosted by the Chamber and its Ambassadors will take place at York Country Club on Friday, March 24. We invite the community to come and join as we honor area educators and announce this year’s Educator of the Year. There will be raffle prizes and appetizers for all that attend (while supplies last). I want to take a quick moment to thank our sponsors of the event: Advance Services Inc, Grand Central Foods, Kopcho’s Sanitation, Penner’s Tire Pros, York County Development Corporation, AFLAC, Ameriprise Financial Services, Burnham Appraisal Co., Callahan Chiropractic Clinic, Coldwell Banker/NHS Real Estate, Green Realty & Auction, H & R Block and King’s Glass. Make plans to attend the very popular Salute to Educators Event Friday, March 24 from 5–7 p.m., (this 21 and over event).

The Chamber’s Young Professionals continue to offer programs for their members and the community. Kilgore Memorial Library will be the site for YP Game Night is set to take place on Thursday, March 23 from 7–9 p.m. Grab some friends and bring your favorite games to the library for a couple hours of fun! And closing out the month, Lattes With Leaders will be Tuesday, March 28, at 7 a.m., (Captain Red Beard’s). Those attending will be invited to sit and enjoy a coffee on Young Professionals while listening to a leader in our community tell us about their journey.

The annual Flavors of York County will take place on Thursday, April 6 at the Holthus Convention Center. The doors will open at 4:30 and the fun continues until 7 p.m. Come out and enjoy delicious samples from area caterers throughout the evening. There will be a cash bar and raffle prizes to benefit a local non-profit organization! Tickets are $20 in advance and can be purchased from any leadership class member, the chamber office or at https://yorkchamber.org/flavors-of-york/. Flavors is a 21 and older event.

I would like to take this closing to say how thankful I am for Jill and Sarah. Jill has been working diligently to stay on-top of our creative needs for all of our events. At this writing, she has already put to bed the main event creative pieces through September. This will allow her to build out more specific publications as the events draw closer. Jill’s attention to time and detail are so important in much of what she does for the Chamber. Sarah has been with us a little under seven months now and she has taken every project with the most positive outlook. Her willingness to jump in and learn as she goes has been something we all appreciate about her. Sarah without a doubt is the bright spot in our day here at the Chamber. If you have the occasion to stop in or send a note, please thank Jill and Sarah for all they do for the Chamber and the York Community.