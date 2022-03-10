Youth, flavors and pitch

You know it is spring when the Youth Involvement Fair is just around the corner. On Thursday, March 24, from 5-7 p.m., York’s City Auditorium will be filled with excited families gathering the necessary information to register kiddos for all the fantastic activities and groups that are focused on fun and growth.

Emily has been reaching out to area organizers to make sure they are signed up and ready to meet with families during this two-hour event. If you do not have time for dinner, no worries, as Renewed Horizon has you covered. This non-profit organization will be in the North Dining Room selling concessions to those attending. The success of this event would not be possible without the coordinated effort between York Parks and Recreation and the Chamber. There are a few vendor spaces available and if you want to be part of the event, contact Emily or you can head to our website to get a registration! (https://yorkchamber.org/youth-involvement-fair/)

2019 was the last time Leadership York was able to offer Flavors of York County. This year’s class is thrilled to host Flavors on Thursday, April 7 at York’s Holthus Convention Center. The doors will open at 4:30 and ticket holders will be treated to fantastic samples provided by this year’s participants. The group is still securing vendors, but as of this writing, here is the list of those participating: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Burrito Bros - Sapp Bros, Chances R Restaurant & Lounge, Country Sensations, GoodyPop, Grand Central Foods, Hunter's Restaurant & Lounge, Junction Pizza Co., Kerry's Restaurant, La Cocina Mexican Restaurant, Lindsey Lou's Sweet Things, Pizza Hut, PK's Revival, Wallflour Cakes and Wendy's Old-Fashioned Hamburgers. The 21/22 class has selected two non-profit organizations to support this year. The net proceeds from Flavors will be shared with CASA for York County and the York County Health Coalition. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased from any Leadership York Class member (list is on our website) or online at https://yorkchamber.org/flavors-of-york/.

York’s Young Professionals are hosting a 5-point pitch tournament at York Elks Lodge on Friday, March 25 and check-in begins at 5:30 p.m. There will be cash prizes awarded. Registration is $20 per person and full team payment is required to reserve your team’s spot. Registrations and payment are done here at the Chamber by emailing Emily Perry (emilyp@yorkchamber.org). Payment can be made by cash, check, credit card, online (https://yorkchamber.org/on-line-payment/) or Venmo (handle is @yorknechamber)

Before you know it, National Small Business Week (May 1–7) and National Economic Development Week (May 8–14) will be here. This year, the Chamber is partnering with York County Development Corporation (YCDC) to coordinate activities throughout both weeks. A few highlights for the two weeks are Takeout Tuesdays, Thankful Thursdays and EntrepreTOURS. In addition, we are making arrangements for professional headshot sessions and other potential opportunities for businesses to take advantage of. Activities will take place all around York County.

The Chamber and YCDC are thrilled to host a couple of development sessions during these weeks as well. On Thursday, May 5, we will be hosting a personal development workshop that afternoon. We will begin with a light lunch before we begin. Our presenter is Shannon Filing and she will focus on the importance of personal growth. So often we forget to keep ourselves in mind when we are working hard to make our professional goals. Striking that balance is crucial for professional and personal success. At the conclusion of our time together, we will have a social hour with light appetizers. This will be a great time to network with other attendees and celebrate Cinco de Mayo!

On Tuesday, May 10, our lunch and learn will focus on marketing and the strategies that can help you take your business to the next level. Derek Dauel is securing our speaker from Grow Nebraska and we plan to also connect local businesses with local marketing professionals to help them put into action the tools acquired during our time together. Stay tuned to the Chamber’s and YCDC’s various platforms as we roll out more information soon.

Our Chamber Check Card Program is going well in its first few weeks. The Chamber Team has converted $4,370 from checks to cards so far. Initial feedback from card holders and merchants is that they have been easy to use and the fit nicely in wallets. If you have some chamber checks at home, we invite you to stop in and we will convert those into a chamber check card for you. Anything we convert through next Tuesday, March 15, the Chamber will make a cash donation to the Blue Valley Food Bank. It is always great to give back to our community. We would love to make a big donation!