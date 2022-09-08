Yorkfest is underway

Last night we kicked off Yorkfest with a bang! Watching families enjoy all the activities always puts a smile on our faces. This morning’s prayer breakfast was a great way to start day two of celebrating York.

Yorkfest Friday events will bring about the announcement of this year’s king and queen. If you are unable to attend, the committee is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting. Topic: Yorkfest Coronation Luncheon, Date: September 9, 2022, Time: 12:00pm CST, Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81284058742?pwd=d0NzTlNmc3EwMThWemhHSmRLMHV5QT09, Meeting ID: 812 8405 8742, Passcode: 09092022, Number to Call for Audio: 1-312-626-6799.

The afternoon will come around and your snack appetite will be satisfied at Coldwell Banker-NHS Real Estate as they host the Boy Scout Troop #173 funnel cake truck. Sunset Bowl is where you want to be for a fantastic evening of fun! Renewed Horizon is hosting an INCREDI-BOWL Night. There is a time for families earlier in the evening and then adult fun later. York Teammates invite you to listen to the great sounds and dance to the music of Blinker Fluid at Chances R Beer Garden (this is a 21+ event) and Union Bank & Trust invites families to head out to the convention center to enjoy the drive-in movie “Up.”

Our team worked to get the final parade lineup together and sent out to all the participants. The parade is the highlight of the Saturday events. Prior to that, Yorkfest Saturday events get started at York Fire Department with delicious pancakes. As the morning continues, there will be a popcorn giveaway at Union Bank & Trust and the Bloody Mary Bar will open at the Eagles Club. The street fair vendors will be set up and ready by 9 a.m., on Saturday and will remain open until 1 p.m. There will be food trucks too. The Grand Parade will get going at 10 a.m., and thank you to Cornerstone Bank for their organization of the band competition and sponsoring.There is a lot going on after the parade as well. First United Methodist Church will host a sloppy joe and hot dog feed, Wild Hawgs will take off for their annual Yorkfest Poker Run and the Elks Lodge will be serving sloppy joes too! The Anna Bemis Palmer Classroom will be open and Delight Design has organized a water tower take and make event. All around town you can find activity. The BAB-It-Up Disc Golf Tournament will take place at Mincks Park and the skate contest will be held at Harrison Park. Close out the day with York Parks and Recreation’s Bike@Night through Beaver Creek Trails.

Yorkfest Sunday events help us close out the celebration. York Parks and Recreation will host the annual co-ed sand volleyball tournament at both East Hill and Harrison Parks. The Knights of Columbus will host breakfast at the St. Joseph School Gym. The day closes with the annual Greg Holoch Memorial Golf tournament at York Country Club.

With a lot of coordination between our team and York’s Police and Public Works Departments, we have worked to keep road/parking lot closures and parking restrictions to a minimum. Please head to our website for parking information for Saturday. (https://yorkchamber.org/yorkfest/)

104.9 Max Country/KOOL 103.5 will host VIBE@5 on Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 5–6:30 at York Country Club. The crew at the radio stations have been busy promoting their golf cart give away all summer and want to cap of their summer of fun with VIBE@5! Come enjoy social time and be part of the excitement when they draw for the winner of the golf cart. More details to come soon.

Next week, our team will meet with Amy Fraser with York University. Amy and Jill have bene collaborating on the new addition we are bringing to Sip & Stroll this year. We have been working together to have outdoor musical entertainment throughout the downtown area. Sip & Stroll will take place on Thursday, September 29. This annual event is one that adults around the area enjoy. The evening is a time for residents and guests to York stroll through the downtown area and visit with local retailers, medical providers, lawyers and other professionals. This has been a great way for people to get to know all that is offered in Downtown York. Sip and Stroll is a 21+ event. No children may accompany adults. Please make arrangements to have infants and toddlers taken care of at home or if your children are older, sign them up for Parents Night Out. Sip and Stroll tickets are $15 in advance and $20 day of the event and can be purchased on-line at: https://yorkchamber.org/sip-stroll/. York Parks and Recreation Parents’ Night Out is for children ages three years old to fifth grade. The cost is only $10 per child. Register early so the York Park and Recreation crew can best prepare (https://tms.ezfacility.com/OnlineRegistrations/Register.aspx?CompanyID=2020&GroupID=1414753).

The Chamber Team looks forward to seeing residents and guests enjoying all the festivities of the weekend.