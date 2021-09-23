Yorkfest is a wrap, Sip & Stroll is next

Several have heard me say our team here always has several things happening at once. This is evident as we made a very quick pivot out of Yorkfest and straight into Sip & Stroll. We are inviting you to make your plans now to join us for Sip & Stroll on Thursday, October 7. Downtown York is busy with activity as people enjoy the company of friends and family while strolling through the doors of several businesses. A few things that we implemented last year because of the 2020 climate, we have kept because of the feedback from both ticket holders and business owners.

Again, this year, we will have specific “stroll orders” for groups to follow. We will be sending groups out from the Chamber office in groups of approximately 10. The starting locations are different for each group. This is helpful so strollers can comfortably reach all locations and allows for plenty of time to shop and visit before another group comes in. We will be asking groups to please follow the specific order that is noted so we can be sure and get attendance to as many of the participating businesses that we can. There will be shuttles assisting ticket holders to the outlying businesses. Our downtown area is pretty spread out and we have locations that are on the far edges in every direction.