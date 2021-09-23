Yorkfest is a wrap, Sip & Stroll is next

Yorkfest is officially behind us. All of us here at the Chamber are so thankful for the program coordinators and volunteers for the weekend.
I wanted to take a quick minute to send out a few special thank yous. This year, Doug Melton, City of York Public Works, took on the role of liaison between the Chamber Office and Public Works Department. I am thankful for the time he took to sit down with us to make sure he was clear on all of our notes. Each year, we try very hard not to throw too many curves their direction, but when we do, the guys at Public Works are able to roll with that and knock it out of the park.
I would also like to thank Sgt. Mike Hanke with York Police Department. Sgt. Hanke coordinated the safety angle with the Sheriff’s Department at the various corners throughout the parade route.
This year’s parade was large and special all at once. We had just under 80 entries that included 13 marching bands. Staging of those entries is something that has a lot of planning and believe it or not…math, to get everyone in place before we get started. I want to thank Tim Gardner with his help in flagging out the staging route with me. If you saw us riding up and down Sixth Street the Friday evening before the parade, you may have seen us working through mathematical equations. Later Friday evening, you may have seen three ladies once again, doing math. Dianna Groenke, Deb Heskett and myself took to Sixth Street north of the courthouse to mark off the booth spaces for the street fair so we could be ready for vendors early the next morning.
Yorkfest Saturday gets buzzing very early. The aroma of pancakes and sausage fills the air as Deb Hesket joined Krista Knox and myself early to assist vendors during their setup. Irene Duncan volunteered to take the reins at the Chamber’s information booth and she worked with the Ambassadors and Chamber Board Members that volunteered to manage parade setup. By all accounts, Sue Crawford, Frankie Sandall, Chrystal Houston, Beth Ericson, Lisa Hurley, Amy Kadavy and Dianna Groenke made sure everyone was where they were supposed to be, offered Band-Aids where needed, answered questions and directed parade participants where they needed to be.
Managing 13 marching bands might seem overwhelming, but Kristie Richert, Sgt. Russ Coffey, Krista Knox and Sally Ruben take it all in stride. From parking the busses, giving instructions to band directors to getting musicians to parade ready positions, this group successfully made sure everyone was in the right place at the right time.
Having the Grand Parade fall on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks was fitting. We had a spectacular entry from the York County Mutual Aid group. ALL of the fire and rescue departments in York County and a few from other counties came to be part of the entry. The honor that was given to those that were lost along with the appreciation given to those that remain gave me goosebumps. I am proud to be part of such as amazing community! #neverforget
Several have heard me say our team here always has several things happening at once. This is evident as we made a very quick pivot out of Yorkfest and straight into Sip & Stroll. We are inviting you to make your plans now to join us for Sip & Stroll on Thursday, October 7. Downtown York is busy with activity as people enjoy the company of friends and family while strolling through the doors of several businesses. A few things that we implemented last year because of the 2020 climate, we have kept because of the feedback from both ticket holders and business owners.
Again, this year, we will have specific “stroll orders” for groups to follow. We will be sending groups out from the Chamber office in groups of approximately 10. The starting locations are different for each group. This is helpful so strollers can comfortably reach all locations and allows for plenty of time to shop and visit before another group comes in. We will be asking groups to please follow the specific order that is noted so we can be sure and get attendance to as many of the participating businesses that we can. There will be shuttles assisting ticket holders to the outlying businesses. Our downtown area is pretty spread out and we have locations that are on the far edges in every direction.
As a reminder, Sip & Stroll is an adult event and only those 21 and over are able to participate. Parents with toddlers and infants are encouraged to secure an evening care provider and come enjoy their time with us. If your children are ages 3 years to fifth grade, I encourage you to take advantage of York Parks and Recreation’s Parents Night Out. Tickets are available and Parent Night Out Vouchers are at https://yorkchamber.org/sip-and-stroll/.
October will be a busy month for the area as there are several children and family activities being planned. Our office personnel are reaching out to the Chamber Membership gathering information on their activities so we can get them placed on the community calendar. Always something for everyone happening in York and the surrounding area.