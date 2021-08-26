Yorkfest Grand Parade highlight of weekend

Who doesn’t love a parade? Growing up, attending parades was always one of the most exciting things for my little brother and me. Growing up in Omaha, we had opportunity to attend parades at various times throughout the year. I think that is why I get so excited for the Yorkfest parade.

We are well on our way to having a great line-up for this year’s parade. We have over 65 entries at this point and 16 of them are marching bands! Now, if you know me at all, you know that I am a band nerd and feel that bands are a very important component of any parade and they certainly make the Yorkfest parade extremely enjoyable. This year, the parade falls on the 20th anniversary of September 11 attack on the World Trade Center and Pentagon. In addition to Yorkfest themed floats, there will be some entries honoring Americans who perished on that day.

We are still accepting parade entries for this year’s grand event and encourage any business or organization to register your entry at https://yorkchamber.org/2021-yorkfest-parade-entry/. Parade registration will close on September 7 so we are able to finalize setup and get that information out to participants.