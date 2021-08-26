Yorkfest Grand Parade highlight of weekend

Who doesn’t love a parade? Growing up, attending parades was always one of the most exciting things for my little brother and me. Growing up in Omaha, we had opportunity to attend parades at various times throughout the year. I think that is why I get so excited for the Yorkfest parade.
We are well on our way to having a great line-up for this year’s parade. We have over 65 entries at this point and 16 of them are marching bands! Now, if you know me at all, you know that I am a band nerd and feel that bands are a very important component of any parade and they certainly make the Yorkfest parade extremely enjoyable. This year, the parade falls on the 20th anniversary of September 11 attack on the World Trade Center and Pentagon. In addition to Yorkfest themed floats, there will be some entries honoring Americans who perished on that day.
We are still accepting parade entries for this year’s grand event and encourage any business or organization to register your entry at https://yorkchamber.org/2021-yorkfest-parade-entry/. Parade registration will close on September 7 so we are able to finalize setup and get that information out to participants.
Yorkfest kicks off on Thursday, September 9, with the salad luncheon at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Later, downtown York will see the return of bounce houses for children, cake pops and root beer floats. Special thanks to the Ministerial Alliance and the Crossroads Riders for their coordination of these family events. The child ID program will once again be available for families at the Yorkshire Playhouse. Thank you to the York Masons for handling this important service to York families. The Farmers Market will remain at the library and the Elks Lodge will have their grill fired up for those who are looking for a delicious, well-priced burger. The 1-Mile fun run take place on Nebraska Avenue and the evening will finish up with a magic show at the library. For those who are looking for a more adult activity, York College will be relaunching their speaker series by hosting an evening event at the Clayton Museum.
Friday, the Prayer Breakfast will take place at York’s Holthus Convention Center. Ron Brown will once again bring a message of encouragement to the York community. Those wanting to attend ($15/per person) or sponsor a table ($250/per table of eight) can do so at: https://yorkchamber.org/yorkfest/. The Flights of Honor Display will open at York’s City Auditorium for residents and guests to see. Viewing will be open from noon – 7 PM. The Royalty Committee will host their luncheon at York Country Club where they will crown their Yorkfest King and Queen. Anyone who would like to attend the luncheon is encouraged to contact our office to secure a seat. The cost for the meal is $15. On Friday afternoon, everyone is encouraged to view the 30 different creations that our brick builders have submitted. Krista has spent the week connecting host locations with the creators. We are excited to see all the creativity of all those that have signed up. While you are viewing these fantastic displays, schedule your late day snack to come to the Boy Scouts Funnel Cake Truck which will be located in front of Coldwell Banker-NHS Real Estate Offices.
Saturday, September 11 will be a big day for Yorkfest. The Firemen’s pancake feed returns, the car show will take place and the Flights of Honor Display will continue to be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sixth Street will be packed with vendors for the street fair and the Grand Parade will be the highlight of the celebration. Throughout the morning, there will be goodies offered to those in the downtown area and the popular bloody mary bar returns in addition to a couple of sloppy joe feeds. The afternoon doesn’t slow down. The family mini-golf-o-rama is set and the skate contest never disappoints. The poker run is back and the bike at night will also take place.
Sunday, the weekend closes with the Knights of Columbus breakfast, co-ed sand volleyball tournament, the Flights of Honor display will still be viewable and the annual Greg Holoch Memorial Golf Tournament. There is something for everyone during Yorkfest, September 9 – 12 and I encourage you to register for the various activities at https://yorkchamber.org/yorkfest/.
Make your plans now to join us for Sip & Stroll on Thursday, October 7. Downtown York is busy with activity as strollers enjoy the company of friends and family while strolling through the doors of several businesses. Because ticket holders and business owners requested, we will continue to have separate “stroll orders.” This helped strollers comfortably reach all locations and allowed for plenty of time to shop and visit before another group came in.
Again, this year, York Parks and Recreation has scheduled Parents Night Out (with children ages third through fifth grade) to coincide with Sip & Stroll. Registration will be coming soon. As a reminder, Sip & Stroll is an adult event and only those 21 and over are able to participate. Parents with toddlers and infants are encouraged to secure an evening care provider and come enjoy the evening with us. Tickets are available now at https://yorkchamber.org/sip-and-stroll/ and we will have the list of participating businesses up soon. Buy tickets below or stop in our offices.
It has been a wonderfully busy summer and start to the school year and we are looking forward to a fantastic September and October!