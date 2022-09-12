Yorkfest '22 is now in the books

What a weekend it was.

Months of planning paid off with a great Yorkfest 2022!

Special thanks to all those who sponsored the event, was a part of a planning committee and to thousands of you who attended parts of Yorkfest.

As a former planner for Yorkfest and former Chamber Executive, I know how much planning, fundraising, marketing and plain hard work that goes into this weekend. Special thanks to our great Chamber staff for taking this on. They had a hand from staff at the York County Visitors Bureau, the York County Foundation, the Chamber Ambassadors, former Kings and Queens and the York County Development Corporation.

Friday, we had two very worthy people selected to represent York this year as King and Queen -- Steve Mosley and Susan Cox. Steve and Susan were selected out of a great pool of people because of what they had each contributed, outside of work, to the York community over their lifetimes. As a former King I can testify that it is quite an honor to be named. Although their official duties ended this weekend, I know they are anxious to serve whenever asked all year. They are both official Ambassadors (Steve already is one) and will be invited to all official Ambassador functions and will be asked to represent York at area parades. Susan made history this weekend as she and her brother were the first brother and sister to serve as King and Queen. We’ve had two sisters and a dad and daughter and several married couples serve in the past but now we can add brother and sister teams to that honor (Susan’s brother, Bob Sautter, served as King in 2014).

Special thanks to Cornerstone Bank for buying lunch for all royalty and for providing staff to help with the lunch and to York FFA for providing very friendly staff to serve lunch on Friday and to the York Country Club for providing a tasty lunch and location for the coronation. Steve and Susan were kept busy all weekend with Yorkfest activities including being in the Grand Parade on Saturday. I’m glad to see the weather held off for most of the parade, but we were ready with candy for the kids and umbrellas for the Kings and Queens. Thanks to KAWL for providing great commentary during the parade. It was a marvelous parade and there were huge crowds (despite the threat of rain). So, thanks to all of you for coming down for the parade, for those providing great floats to go with the theme this year, the bands who came and for everyone who sponsored the parade.

I’ve had some ask how they can get nominated for King and Queen next year. We will be asking the public for nominations towards May and June of next year. We have a committee of former Kings and Queens who will go through all of the nominations to make certain they meet all the requirements to be selected in the final ballot. Those are forwarded to former Kings and Queens, the Chamber Board and the Chamber Ambassadors for a final vote. Candidates should have a history of volunteer work and contributing to the community for consideration.

I was glad to see so many former royalty members attend the coronation lunch especially out-of-town members Toni Hess (2008) and John Munn (2001) for coming back. We all talked about memories, and it was good to see each other again.

Plenty of groups sponsored events all weekend long. Thanks for coordinating these events. Combined, we had something for everyone. But as always, if your group or association would like to sponsor part of Yorkfest 2023, contact Madonna at the Chamber to see if you can be put in the schedule. And if you simply want to help out next year, contact the Chamber. I am sure they would welcome another person to do something next year. They can be reached at 362-5531 or info@yorkchamer.org. You’d be surprised at how many things need an extra set of hands to make the event happen. Mostly we need you to attend the events and spread the word about Yorkfest to your friends and neighbors.

Next up is a fall version of the popular Sip and Stroll event through York’s businesses on September 29. It’s a fun way to kick start your holiday shopping in York, as well to get to know what all the local businesses have to offer. This is an adult-only event involving alcohol tasting, shopping and getting together with friends. Watch for more details soon and join in the fun.