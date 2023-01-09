York Uncorked and more

Well, all the holidays are over for a while. I noticed that some of the stores have Valentine’s Day stuff available already. OK, I’ll add mine to it as long as we are talking about it. We’re just a month away from the annual Friends of the Library York Uncorked fundraiser.

This year’s event will be Saturday, February 11, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. This adult-only event is a great way to sample the area’s best wines and liquors along with some tasty appetizers provided by members of the Friends group. Each year we hold this event, we get some folks who have never been in our library. This is a great event to show off a great facility. We have it near Valentine’s Day so it’s a great excuse for a date night with your sweetheart or a night out with some friends. All the while you are helping the library offer goods and services to York area. Tickets are available for purchase at $25 (advance tickets are available at the library, Grand Central Foods and the York Chamber of Commerce) or $30 at the door. That fee includes wine and liquor tasting, appetizers/sweets and a commemorative wine glass. Grand Central Foods provides a great selection of wine and liquors. We will card at the door so please have an ID proving you are 21 and older. All the funds raised that night will go to the library; additional donations are greatly appreciated. Join us as we sip, savor and support the Kilgore Memorial Library during the annual York Uncorked

The new year brings lot of changes. I for one am trying to be more grateful this year. Every once in a while I feel sorry for myself because of my limitations. I can’t run anymore (not that I ever did), sometimes my speech is slurred and I realize I’ll spend the rest of my life with my cane. I think, poor old me. Then, I stop and see how grateful I really am. I can walk (sometimes with my cane), am fairly independent. I have so much, I should be grateful. I live in a nice home with a great friend, two dogs and two cats. I have great friends and neighbors who are always willing to lend me a hand, a great set of medical staff who are constantly helping me and a great family who is always checking on me to see that I’m alright.

Speaking of…McGee, the feisty Yorkie at home, knows when it’s the right time to bolt out of the house. Last week he and Ollie got out under my watch. They know I can’t chase them much, so they ran away. Luckily a nice neighbor caught McGee and brought him to me, but Ollie was still missing. He doesn’t know the neighborhood well and there are coyotes running around. Bob went looking for him and luckily he came running home. Those two will be the death of me yet, I’m grateful they are both home safe and sound.

The cats are different. Cletus goes outside and he lets us know when he has had enough. Winkey is an indoor cat but once in a while she gets out. That’s what happened the other day. She got out and I went outside to try and catch her. I slipped and fell on the cold cement. It took a while, but with neighbor’s help I got up. Winkey finally came in and tried to make nice with me. What a day.

So, it all begins with a new year. Hopefully one with great things for all of you. I’m so grateful the York News-Times gives me this space and I’m grateful to you for always reading it.