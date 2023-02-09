One week from today the annual Home and Garden Show will get underway at York’s Holthus Convention Center. Admission to the show is free, however, we are asking residents and guests to support the York County 4-H students in their canned food and home supply drive. 4-H is a strong program that not only teaches students to gain skills but also to strengthen their servant hearts.

We are pleased to announce that the Shred Truck will be onsite Friday, Feb. 17 from 3 – 6 p.m. Residents are encouraged to bring their financial and medical documents for safe disposal. We want to thank Union Bank and Trust for their sponsorship of the shred truck. After you have deposited your items in the shredder, a shuttle provided by Kleins Blue River will be available to get you straight to the front door of the convention center.

Saturday, Feb. 18 we will kick the day off with the FFA Pancake feed. This great group of students will be serving from 8 – 11 a.m. Everyone is encouraged to come out and support York Public School’s FFA program and have fantastic pancakes too! Also on Saturday, the Goodwill Truck will be onsite from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. to accept your donations of gently used items.

The exhibit hall will be filled with local and regional businesses that are ready to assist you with all your home needs. Check out this list of businesses that will be on site: 308 Foam Solutions, Air 1 Duct, ALLO Communications, American Fence, Baer's Furniture, Bath Planet, Bath Wizard, Blue River Area Board of Realtors, Brandt Carpet & Tile, Bristol Windows, CB Garden, CNW Foundation Repair & Waterproofing, Cornerstone Bank/Cornerstone Insurance, Critel Enterprises,

Easy Lawn-Lawn Care, Epp Foundation Repair, Funk Medical & Mobility, Garden Blends, H & H Roofing, Henderson State Bank, Hot Tub Pros, Integrity Exterior Solutions, J-Tech Construction & Solar, Kinetic by Windstream, Klein's Blue River, Kurtzer's LLC, LeafFilter Gutter Protection, LeafGuard of Nebraska, Maui Masonry, Midwest Bank, Miller Seed, Nalu Concepts, Nebraska Extension- Master Gardeners, NJN Financial Group, North Country Windows and Baths, Norwex, Nutrition Services, Old Glory Roofing, Palmer Monument, Patina Studios, Penner Sprinkler and Lawn, Radon and Duct Defense Midwest, S&P Home Safety & Great Plains Home Safety, Tillotson Enterprises, Wanda's Kitchen, Water Treatment Pros, Wessels Living History Farm, York Ace Hardware, York County Aging/Transportation, and York Heating & Air Conditioning.

We look forward to seeing everyone Feb. 17 (2 – 7 p.m.) and Feb. 18 (8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.) at the Holthus Convention Center for the Home and Garden Show.

There is still time to register for the Lunch & Learn/Workshop the is co-hosted by The Chamber and York County Development Corporation (YCDC). We encourage business owners and managers to join us Thursday, Feb. 16 from 12-4 p.m. at York’s Holthus Convention Center. This will be a time of conversation and education on supply chain struggles and solutions. We have invited speakers to discuss the struggles we have all experienced over the last two years and solutions to help us in the future. Also, we will host a panel discussion to hear from our members on how they have been coping with their supply chain disruptions and tips to help ease the stress in the future. Wrapping up the event, professional business consultant Jeff Dickman, with Pellasota, will discuss troubleshooting and planning for future supply chain disruptions. The event is free to members of YCDC and the Chamber and $25 to non-members. Register using this link: https://yorkchamber.org/supply-chain-lunch-learn/

All are welcome to attend VIBE @ 5 hosted at ALLO Fiber (611 N Lincoln Ave) on Thursday, March 16 from 4:30 – 6 p.m. This is a come and go function. ALLO’s goal is to impact the communities they serve, enabling residents and businesses to establish economic growth, stay competitive in the business world, and improve the quality of life for all. ALLO is an ALL-fiber internet, TV, and Phone provider for Residential and Businesses. At ALLO, they believe businesses and homes deserve world-class internet, crystal-clear TV and dependable phone services. With ALLO, enjoy great customer service, No contracts, free installation and real savings. At their core, ALLO is committed to being honest, exceptional, local and hassle-free. Come to VIBE @ 5 and meet some of the ALLO Team that is here in York to Serve you!

The Chamber Team has been busy collecting registrations from area businesses and organizations for the Youth Involvement Fair. We are thrilled to partner with York Parks and Recreation to co-host this event for families. Businesses/organizations, if you have youth and family activities and you want to get your information to a lot of families all at once, the Youth Involvement Fair is where you want to be. You can register for your space using this link: https://yorkchamber.org/youth-involvement-fair/. Parents, be sure mark Thursday, March 23 from 5 – 7 p.m. on your calendars and joins us at York’s City Auditorium for the annual Youth Involvement Fair.

The Chamber is looking forward to hosting the re-scheduled Salute to Educators event at York Country Club on Friday, March 24. We invite the community to come and join as we honor area educators and announce this year’s Educator of the Year. We moved this event from November to this time in March to better align with the busy academic calendar that the schools have. There will be raffle prizes and appetizers for all that attend (while supplies last). Make plans to attend the very popular Salute to Educators Event Friday, March 24 from 5 – 7 p.m. (This 21 and over event).

Jill, Sarah and I continue to be thankful for our Chamber Partners and their willingness to collaborate with us for programs that make businesses stronger and also on events community members enjoy. I would encourage everyone to patronize our member businesses and organizations. Check out our business directory to see all the businesses we have here in York to serve you: https://yorkchamber.org/business-directory/