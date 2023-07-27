Can you believe that this time next week the York County Fair will be in full swing? This year they are celebrating 150 years of celebrating youth achievements and providing great family entertainment. Our partners with York County Ag Society and Nebraska Extension York are ready to welcome York County residents and guests for All-American Fun at the fairgrounds August 3 – 6. Thursday, August 3 kicks off at 10 a.m. with a full day of activity. A few events to highlight are Pork BBQ, Demolition Derby and Taps, Taste and Tunes. Friday, August 4 is filled with fun, music and food. Take in the Cattleman’s Steak Fry, 150th Celebration Ice Cream Social and the Pioneer Band Dance & Beer Garden. Saturday, August 5 has great family focused programs all day. Enjoy Kids Fun Day, The String Beans, Figure 8 Races and the Jordan Schoch Band performing in the Beer Garden. The fair activities will wind down on Sunday, August 6 and will showcase the popular Farm Olympics.

A few short days after the conclusion of the fair, we will be seeing new and returning York University students on campus and around town. I always look forward to the couple of days that I am on campus talking with both parents and students about York. On August 22, York Chamber and our partnering businesses will host Panther Prowl in Downtown York. The morning event is one that new students to the university are brought downtown in groups of ten. They are then guided to go into stores and offices to meet business owners and learn how they can be served here in York. The morning is typically a warm one but we have worked through the logistics to where we can get students back to campus before the noon hour.

If you are a York High School Alumni, we are looking forward to seeing you in York September 1 and 2. Organizers have put together a schedule of activities for alumni and their guests include YHS football game, golf tournament, shopping, bus tours and dinner with entertainment. Follow York High Dukes Alumni – York, Nebraska on Facebook for more details.

The Chamber Team along with the York News Times crew have completed the Yorkfest publication that will be out in papers soon. The detailed book will highlight the individual activities throughout the celebration of York! Join us for a throwback good time at the annual Yorkfest event! Rock Around the Clock, Happy Days in York will be the theme to this four-day event that will include Family Night, Grand Parade, delicious food, and new this year, the mini-carnival! Make plans to head to York, September 7 — 10 for this rockin’ good time! Details are being uploaded to our website (https://yorkchamber.org/yorkfest/) now and we encourage everyone to stay up to date with the event using the website and our social media platforms.

It is never too early to remind readers about our popular Sip & Stroll Event that will take place Thursday, September 28. We have been busy lining up participating locations and we will have filed the necessary paperwork with the city and once approved, the process of submitting to the state will begin. We will be ready to hot the ground running once Yorkfest is over! Tickets will be available soon. Sip and Stroll is a 21 and over event. More information will be posted here: https://yorkchamber.org/sip-and-stroll/

Today is the last day to submit your application for Leadership York’s 2023-2024 class! Join Leadership York in 2023. Class meets monthly from September 2023 to May 2024. Leadership York provides participants a chance to meet monthly to receive an in depth look at the York community. From touring facilities and meeting with local officials and leaders to observing the inner workings of the city and county, our participants will come away with a whole new understanding of what makes York a great place to work and live. We want you to be one of York’s future leaders and decision-makers! Positive and active leadership is the core of a stable community and the objectives set forth in the Leadership York curriculum helps secure that type of leadership for many generations to come. Apply online at www.yorkchamber.org/leadership-york Application deadline is July 28.