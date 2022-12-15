York Ag Conference to be held

Santa will greet children at the Holiday Hut located at Kilgore Memorial Library just two more times before Christmas. December 17 (11 a.m.–1 p.m.) and December 22 (5-7 p.m.) will be the last two days Santa has us on his busy schedule. This is also the last shopping weekend before Christmas and I encourage everyone to Keep the Cheer here as they finish up their holiday lists. Our local retailers have so many great things on their shelves you are bound to find the perfect item for the special people in your lives.

I mentioned a few weeks ago that we were making some exciting adjustments to the York Ag Expo. After speaking to several vendors, including local ag producers, we plan to focus on the education aspect and host vendors. The York Ag Conference will be a day area farmers of all ages can come and have coffee, chat with one another and engage with speakers on a wide range of topics.

Jenny Rees, with UNL Extension, will continue to provide a key component to the day by offering professional certification trainings. She has noted that this will be a big year for those needing their required certifications and she is asking everyone to RSVP their intentions to attend. This will help Jenny and her team be best prepared for you. Please contact the York County Extension Office at 402-362-5508 to register.

Throughout the day, there will be multiple revolving experts speaking on topics centered on agronomy, meteorology, policy, soil to name a few. These leaders will have scheduled times during the conference and they will hold discussions with our guests about their fields. Our exhibitors will have time with attendees as there is scheduled exhibitor time as well.

Coffee service and snacks will be provided all day for vendors and guests to enjoy together. Cornerstone Bank has again graciously agreed to sponsor the noon meal and a happy hour will take place at the conclusion of the conference day. This year, the York County Corn Growers have reached out to assist with the Happy Hour. We are thankful for their part in a day that is set aside just for the farmers in York and the surrounding areas.

I would like to thank the Ag Conference sponsors twho have assisted the Chamber with their time, talent and treasure. Thank you to our corporate sponsors: Cornerstone Bank, Central Valley Ag, Nebraska Rural Radio Network (KOOL/Max Country), Nebraska Extension (York County) and York County Visitors Bureau. Our silver sponsors for the conference are: Midwest Bank, York News-Times, York County Corn Growers, and Kroeker & Kroeker Insurance & Real Estate.

We are inviting area farmers to come to the York Ag Conference taking place all day on January 12, 2023 at York’s Holthus Convention Center. Conference registration is not required but it is helpful. We are asking those attending to complete the free registration that is located on our website: https://yorkchamber.org/york-ag-conference/.

The Chamber’s annual banquet will take place on Tuesday, January 17. This annual event is a time for us to recognize several who have made a difference in our area. There will be businesses and individuals honored throughout the evening. Our team is busy putting the final touches on what is always a fantastic evening for everyone in attendance.

Before you know it, it will be February, and the Home and Garden Show will be here. We are actively accepting vendors for this popular event that will take place February 17 and 18. We have confirmed the shred truck will be on-site and the FFA will hold their pancake feed. Stay tuned for more details as we move into the new year.

Before I close this week, I wanted to highlight a few community events that are being hosted by York’s Young Professionals. This group of men and women have put together a few activities that can be enjoyed by anyone. It is important for the group that people know these events are not just for young professionals.

There will be a 5-point pitch tournament on Saturday, January 28 at York Elks Lodge. Check in will begin at 5:30 p.m. The cost is $20 per player (you must have a team of two).

Mark your calendars for Date Night at the York Country Club set for February 10, 2023. The evening begins at 6:30 p.m., and is hosted by Young Professionals and York Country Club. The cost is $80 per couple and will include a meal, one drink and entertainment. Join YP and the Country Club for a romantic Valentine's event! The evening’s entertainment will be Comedian/Magician Gayle Becwar. His high energy, quick wit and audience participation makes his show a favorite across the country. Touring nationally, Gayle Becwar has worked with many celebrities and has been taped for HBO and Showtime television. A full-time professional since 1987, Gayle's clean, interactive style makes all of his performances unique and fun. Register now at: https://yorkchamber.org/date-night/.

York Young Professionals are always busy serving, learning and having a great time.