Workshops, shows coming up

York Chamber of Commerce and York County Development Corporation (YCDC) will host a Lunch and Learn workshop on Thursday, February 16 from 12-4 p.m., at York’s Holthus Convention Center. This will be a time of conversation and education on supply chain struggles and solutions. We have invited speakers to discuss the struggles we have all experienced over the last two years and solutions to help us in the future. Also, we will host a panel discussion to hear from our members on how they have been coping with their supply chain disruptions and tips to help ease the stress in the future. Wrapping up the event, professional business consultant Jeff Dickman, with Pellasota, will discuss troubleshooting and planning for future supply chain disruptions.

A little bit about Jeff — he is a principal and partner at Pellasota Consulting. He has 15-plus years of supply chain management/CPG experience working for a Fortune 500 company and as an independent consultant for G2G Consulting. Jeff worked across multiple business units, temperature states and supply chains; specifically, plant manufacturing, logistics planning, warehousing/transportation, new item innovation/speed-to-market, continuous improvement, organization development and supply chain strategy. Jeff has been a manager of people for most of his career and spent a lot of time working and developing tools used for change management and strategy execution. Jeff graduated from the University of Minnesota's Carlson School of Management in 2005 with a degree in supply chain management and marketing and from the University of Florida's Hough Graduate School/Warrington School of Business in 2013 with a Master of Business Administration degree.

All are invited to attend the workshop. Cost is free to members of YCDC and the Chamber and $25 to non-members. Register using this link: https://yorkchamber.org/supply-chain-lunch-learn/

Time is running out to pre-register for the annual pitch yournament. Grab some cash and have a great time during the tournament at the York Elks Club hosted by York Young Professionals on Saturday, January 28. This fun night is open to the public. Check in begins at 5:30 p.m. Register your 2-person team at https://yorkchamber.org/yp-5-point-pitch-tournament/. Snacks and cash bar service will be available throughout the tournament. Limited spots are available so sign up your team now as registration will close Friday, January 27. York’s Young Professionals are looking forward to a full house at the Elks Lodge. Online registration will close at 3 p.m. today, ibut on-site registrations will be taken. See you there!

Date Night is filling quick! This event is proving to be very popular and Young Professionals and York Country Club want everyone to know they will be capping the number of registrations. If you have been thinking about coming and haven’t registered yet, don’t wait any longer. You can sign up a group or a couple using this link: https://yorkchamber.org/

Date Night will take place at York Country Club, February 10. Your hosts (Young Professionals and York Country Club) will open the doors at 6:30 p.m. The meal includes choice of entree, salad, Parisienne potatoes, heri covert, honey dill carrots and dessert. Dinner, one drink and entertainment are all included in the ticket price. Entertainment will be comedian/magician Gayle Becwar. His high energy, quick wit and audience participation makes his show a favorite across the country.

We are having businesses register daily for the Home and Garden Show that will take place February 17 (2-7 p.m.) and 18 (8 a.m.–12:30 p.m.). We are thankful for Union Bank and Trust for their sponsorship of the shred truck that will be onsite Friday, February 17 from 3-6 p.m. Residents are encouraged to bring their financial and medical documents for safe disposal. After you have deposited your items in the shredder, a shuttle provided by Kleins Blue River Power & Rental will be available to get you straight to the front door of the convention center. Once inside, the building will be filled with exhibitors ready to talk with you about all of your home and garden needs. Although admission to the show is free, we are asking residents and guests to support the York County 4-Hers in their canned food and home supply drive. 4-H is a strong program that not only teaches skills but also strengthens their servant hearts.

On Saturday, we kick the day off with the FFA pancake feed. This great group of students will be serving from 8-11 a.m. Everyone is encouraged to come out and support the group and have fantastic pancakes too! Also on Saturday, the Goodwill Truck will be onsite from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., to accept your donations of gently used items.

Save the date for the first VIBE@5 of 2023 taking place at ALLO (611 North Lincoln Avenue, Ste2) on Thursday, March 16. The ALLO team is finalizing a few details for me and I will be getting that out to you very soon.

Information has been sent to area businesses and organizations to get registered for the Youth Involvement Fair that the Chamber and York Parks and Recreation co-host on March 23. If your business or group host youth and family activities and you want to get your information to a lot of families all at once, the Youth Involvement Fair is where you want to be. The event takes place on Thursday, March 23 from 5–7 p.m., at York’s City Auditorium. You can register for your space using this link: https://yorkchamber.org/youth-involvement-fair/. Parents, be sure and mark this date on your calendars so you can pop in with your kiddos to visit with program directors.

Also happening in March, we will host the re-scheduled Salute to Educators event. We invite the community to join us at York Country Club as we honor area educators and announce this year’s Educator of the Year. This 21 and over event will be Friday, March 24 from 5–7 p.m.

It has been great to see the Community Calendar and Chamber Chat full again. I would encourage everyone to stay connected with what is happening in and around York by signing up to receive Chamber Chat (https://yorkchamber.org/chamber-chat/) or review the community calendar (https://yorkchamber.org/community-calendar/).