Working with local businesses on upcoming programs

The York Chamber of Commerce is an organization of progressive members dedicated to building a strong vibrant business community in the York Area. The Chamber, through its membership, provides community leadership, promotion, communication and unity to insure continued economic support and growth. This mission statement is what gives us our compass as we coordinate professional/personal development sessions as well as events that are for the community and businesses alike. These next few months, the programs and events that will be held, speak to the ongoing efforts to provide engagement and education to our members and the community.

Flavors is just two weeks away and the class has really ramped up their efforts in this final stretch. Yesterday, the group met with the convention center team in effort to finalize the logistics for the event. Flavors of York County is a project the 2021/22 Leadership York class has been working on over the past few months. Flavors of York County will take place on Thursday, April 7 at York’s Holthus Convention Center. The doors will open at 4:30 and ticket holders will be treated to fantastic samples provided by this year’s participants. The class has selected two non-profit organizations to support this year. The net proceeds from Flavors will be shared with CASA for York County and the York County Health Coalition. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased from any Leadership York Class member (list is on our website) or online at https://yorkchamber.org/flavors-of-york/.

Spring is here and Corteva Agri-Science invites you to come grow with them. The Chamber and Corteva invite you to Vibe at Five on Thursday, April 21, 4:30 to 6 p.m., at their location on Highway 34. Come meet the dedicated team that works to keep ag production strong in the York area. All are welcome to come and visit with the dedicated staff at Corteva. The crew is looking forward to highlighting their skills and commitment to community growth and involvement. Facility tours will be offered and if anyone would like to take part in that, closed toe/heel shoes are required. Join the York Chamber of Commerce and Corteva for Vibe at Five Thursday, April 21!

Plans for National Small Business Week (May 1–7) and National Economic Development Week (May 8–14) are really shaping up. The Chamber and York County Development Corporation (YCDC) are looking forward to highlighting the businesses and development projects throughout York County. Our teams have begun taking reservations for the personal and professional development sessions that we are offering during these two weeks.

On Thursday, May 5, Shannon Filing, president of Transformation Marketing we will be presenting the workshop on personal development. Yes, I did say personal development. So often we are focused on refining our professional skills and leadership tactics that we forget about taking care of ourselves. We will begin our time together with a light lunch before we begin the workshop. At the conclusion of the afternoon, we will have a social hour with light appetizers. This will be a great time to network with other attendees and celebrate Cinco de Mayo! The cost to attend the workshop is $40 for members of YCDC or the Chamber ($75 value). York Country Club will be the setting for the workshop.

On Tuesday, May 10, our Lunch and Learn topic will be Marketing to Enhance Business Growth. Janelle Anderson Ehrke from GrowNE along with others from her team will offer strategies and best practices that can help a business get their marketing plan started or offer tips to enhance a business’ current approach. We plan to have materials from local marketing professionals available to you so you can reach out to them for help putting into action the tools needed to market your business. Stay tuned to the Chamber’s and YCDC’s various platforms as we roll out more information soon. The lunch and learn will be held at York’s Holthus Convention Center and your attendance is complimentary with an RSVP. Lunch is offered for $15/person and can be requested when you reserve your seat.

I want to quickly thank the crew at York Parks and Recreation as well as Emily Perry and Jill Swartzendruber for all their work that went into the success of last night’s Youth Involvement Fair. This has proven to be a fantastic way for area families to connect with the businesses and organizations that offer activities for the children in the York area.