Winter weather preparedness

As the seasons change, the winter months are soon to be upon us. With them, they bring several hazards like snow, ice, sleet, extreme cold, high winds and more. However, you can easily prepare yourself for them by using the resources and tools at your disposal.

The first and best way to prepare yourself and those around you is a supply kit. Whether you are in your home or in your vehicle when poor weather hits, access to supplies can make a huge difference. Even if you are in your own home, you may not have access to electricity. A cache of unperishable food and water can be extremely helpful, whether it is one person or a large family taking shelter from inclement weather. In addition, a first aid kit stocked with enough resources to care for yourself and whoever is taking shelter with you should be a part of your supply kit as well. As for a vehicles, always travel with a full tank of gas, some amount of unperishable food and water should be kept in a dry/water-resistant container alongside a first aid kit, gloves and additional blankets. A recommended number of supplies are enough to survive for 72 hours (three full days). A suggested list can be found at: https://www.ready.gov/kit

One of the many risks associated with winter weather is the hazardous driving conditions. If you are already on the roads when poor weather strikes, slow your speed to a comfortable pace and extend your following distance to the vehicles in front of you. Keep up to date on the forecast and how the weather is changing. Ensure that you aren’t driving further into worsening conditions. Road conditions can be accessed at: http://511.nebraska.gov.

All these things are part of a plan. Having a kit and knowing where to go and what to do are all pieces of an emergency plan. It is highly encouraged that you and those whom you are with have some kind of plan in the case of winter weather. For information on how to create your own plan, the websites listed above like www.ready.gov and www.nema.nebraska.gov have information that is easily accessible.

York County utilizes a mass notification system which only sends texts and/or emails. No phone calls. Text your zip code to 88877 to sign up or go to: https://www.yorkcounty.ne.gov to sign up for emergency alerts.

Visit our website at https://www.yorkcounty.ne.gov/court-house.html/#emergency for preparedness links, training opportunities, and more.

You can contact me by phone at 402-362-7744 or by email at gpetersen@sewardcountyne.gov Stay safe!