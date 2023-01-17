Why I appointed Senate-delegate Pete Ricketts

I had the opportunity this week to appoint Nebraska’s next U.S. Senator, former Governor Pete Ricketts. Only five times in our state’s history has a Governor had this privilege. The process was not one that I took lightly. More than 110 applications were received, and nine candidates interviewed – all individuals who are accomplished and respected by Nebraskans across our state.

I appointed Senator-designate Ricketts because he is a hard-working, positive leader who advocates for the Christian conservative values of Nebraskans. At the federal level, he will fight for the things Nebraskans value most – reduced spending, opportunities for our children, less government, agricultural growth and keeping our nation safe.

Additionally, I wanted someone who could hit the ground running and win the seat in 2024 and again, in 2026. Senator-designate Ricketts has a track record of support from Nebraskans that will enable him to quickly fit into his new role, while also running for reelection. He has personally promised me that he will commit to at least 10 years. That was important in my decision as I believe seniority in the Senate means our state is better represented.

I look forward to working with Senator-designate Ricketts and bettering the lives of Nebraskans, day by day.