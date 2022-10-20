Why do teens use libraries?

Surveying teens, “three main roles of the public library” were found: (1) the library information gateway, (2) the library as social interaction/entertainment space, and (3) the library as beneficial physical environment.

So, what do teenagers want in a library? They want and need access to books, information, a variety of resources and technology.

YALSA (Young Adult Library Services Association) was established in 1957 to expand the capacity of libraries to better serve teens.

Teen Read Week was created and has been observed since 1998. This is a nationwide celebration hosted by libraries every October and aims to celebrate teens, promote year-round teen services and the innovative ways teen services helps teens learn new skills, and fuel their passions in and outside the library.

Another national initiative sponsored by the YALSA is Teen Tech Week which is celebrated in March. It is aimed at teens, their parents, educators and other concerned adults. The purpose of the initiative is to ensure that teens are competent and ethical users of technologies, especially those that are offered through libraries such as DVDs, databases, audiobooks, and videogames. Teen Tech Week encourages teens to use libraries’ non-print resources for education and recreation, and to recognize that librarians are qualified, trusted professionals in the field of information technology. Teen Tech Week began in 2007 and has a general theme of Get Connected @ Your Library.

With the expertise of two local gaming enthusiasts, Deb and Tyler Nelsen, the Friends of the Library were excited to purchase four Nintendo Switch Consoles, games, monitors, and accessories to allow Kilgore Memorial Library to offer electronic gaming for youth, teens, and of course adults to learn on. This donation, along with many hours of volunteer support, will provide opportunities for the youth of the community and county to learn how to use the equipment while promoting social interaction, teamwork, time management, respect, honesty, strategic thinking and planning along with success and failure. In addition, playing electronic games and being part of a team can build self confidence in a young person, which will garner success in school and beyond.

There are many opportunities that are open to an e-gamer including the possibility of a college scholarship to join an e-team while studying computer programming, taking business classes, working toward a medical or even a law degree. Then upon graduating college there are plenty of careers available which include coding software for a future game and/or designing 2-D or 3-D images for a new game, to become an event organizer, coach, social streamer, medical staff or even a (sports or corporate) lawyer to name a few.

Our goal as the event coordinators is to strive to instill compassion, integrity, respect and courtesy in each young person with the main goal of having a safe environment while enjoy playing games in a fun and healthy completion.

We will be having an open gaming event on October 22, from noon to 5 p.m., which is open to anyone age 10 and older. Of course children under 10 are invited to this event but must be supervised by a parent or guardian. Adults are also welcomed to attend or request a non-gaming event to learn how to use the equipment by contacting a staff member of Kilgore Memorial Library. To attend a future event, please visit our website at libraries.ne.gov/York , under the heading tweens-teens, scroll down to gaming and click on this link to take you to the page of upcoming events.

National Friends of the Library Week is Oct. 16-22. This week promotes groups who support libraries across the country. The observance provides the opportunity for groups to increase awareness about membership opportunities, their goals, projects and more.

October is National Manufacturing Month. You are invited to view the Kent Bedient Gallery and the Elmer Baker Display Case this month. Local manufacturers showcase the potential of modern manufacturing, feature their accomplishment and foster interest in a manufacturing career.