Last week the Unicameral held the first round of debate on LB77, a bill that would allow Nebraskans to carry a concealed firearm without a permit.

Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in a 6-3 opinion in New York State Pistol and Rifle Association v. Bruen that the public carrying of firearms was a constitutional right. The Bruen decision further overturned New York State’s ability to issue conceal carry permits as a violation of the constitutional right to public carry. Additional conceal carry permit laws in other states are now being changed as a result of the Bruen decision.

LB77 was introduced by Senator Brewer in part to address the constitutionality of Nebraska’s current law impacting the ability to conceal carry a firearm. Presently, Nebraskans wishing to conceal carry must obtain and pay for a permit to do so.

I have received a lot of calls and emails about this bill. There were also several amendments proposed and adopted during the debate on LB77, therefore I wanted to share with you what the bill does and does not do at this point after its first round approval.

LB77 does not repeal Nebraska’s conceal carry permit program. This bill makes obtaining a conceal carry permit optional. Nebraskans who decide to still obtain such a permit would be allowed to conceal carry a firearm across state lines to states with similar laws. Nebraskans who do not obtain a permit would be restricted to conceal carry within our state.

LB77 still requires background checks and to obtain a permit to purchase a handgun or similar firearm. LB77 does not change who is allowed to purchase a firearm and still prevents felons, those with mental illnesses, domestic abusers or other prohibited persons from obtaining a firearm. The bill would not allow firearms to be carried in prohibited places or businesses who prohibit them. The bill also requires a Nebraskan with a concealed firearm, whether or not if they obtain a voluntary permit, to disclose to law enforcement when contacted that they are carrying a concealed weapon.

LB77 advanced to the next round of consideration by a vote of 36-12. I voted to support LB77 as I feel that it strikes a good balance between protecting the 2nd Amendment rights of Nebraskans and keeping guns out of the hands of criminals. LB77 has now moved to the Select File where it will be subject to four additional hours of debate before the next vote.

Thank you to everyone who has contacted me since the beginning of session. I receive dozens of calls a day and hundreds of emails (sometimes a day!), so I am doing my best to respond. Between meetings, debate on the Legislative floor in the morning and afternoon hearings, my schedule has been packed from about 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., every day. I prioritize responding to constituents, so please include your mailing address in your email or when leaving a message so I know you live in the district. My staff passes along messages, so if you'd like a call back, please let them know!

