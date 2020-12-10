What About Bob - Celebrating with bread tradition going back 700 years

Over 370 miles and 100 loaves of stollen and cinnamon bread later, we have once again completed our annual bread run to our favorite Sehnert’s Bakery in McCook. It’s the holidays after all, and for many of us, our holiday would not be complete without a loaf of one or the other or both to snack on at our house.
Just as a little history, Stollen, or Christstollen Bread, was baked for Christmas in Germany as far back as 1329 as a tribute to Bishop Henry of Namberg. It was not until 1528 in Dresden, Germany that a more or less standard for this fruit and nut confection with its very distinctive shape was accepted by the Pastry Bakers Guild. Two legends are told about its traditional shape. One is that the hump in the top of the loaf is reminiscent of the hump of the camel that brought gifts to the Christ child that first Christmas, and the brightly colored candied fruit and nuts represent the precious jewels and gifts in the camel’s pack. The second story is that the raised portion of the loaf is a reminder of the nave of the church and the candied fruit reminds us of the stained-glass windows.
Choose either story, or neither, but know that you will be enjoying a holiday delicacy that traces its tradition back almost 700 years.
Despite the COVID-19 virus looming over everyone’s head, we had fewer people ordering, but those who did order, requested more loaves than last year. Many are using the holiday treats as Christmas gifts for friends and family . . . that is, if there are any left after their own family smells all of those fresh-baked cinnamon and sugar-coated delights. I’m sure my blood sugar was totally elevated from just being in the car with all of that bread, but oh my, how good it smells!
We made our usual rounds to our favorite kitchen shop, Knowlen & Yates, the cemetery, Santa Claus Lane, and grabbed a bite to eat. Sister Susan was not happy with me that Monday was the best day for all to go. You see, Monday and Tuesday, Mac’s Drive-Inn, our other favorite stop since the 1950s, is closed. So . . . that meant NO pizza burger for either of us. That is what she and I order every time we stop . . . ALWAYS! If fact, even though they are supposed to have some great fried chicken, I’ve never tried it. I had a cheeseburger once, and although it was very good, I still ordered a pizza burger to go because I knew I would feel guilty later.
But . . . when we got to town, we found out that we had dodged a major bullet in that Mac’s Drive-In was indeed open, and Susan and I would, after all, have our pizza burger! All was right with the world for lunch!
Matt Sehnert fired up the ovens and baked our bread in the wee hours of Monday morning, got them cooled and rolled in sugar, sliced and packaged for us to pick up for a 2 p.m. departure time! It’s no wonder that he and his bakery are recipients of the James Beard Foundation America’s Classics Award Winner.
Thanks Matt and crew . . . God bless you. That’s a lotta bread!
Nebraska State Parks will celebrate their centennial anniversary in 2021 . . . 100 years in the making! Eight beautiful designated spots are included: Fort Robinson State Park, Chadron State Park, Smith Falls State Park, Niobrara State Park, Ponca State park, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, Platte River State Park and Indian Cave State Park. Take time to appreciate their magnificence and celebrate their 100th birthday.
Join the Yorkshire Playhouse’s virtual Christmas Show! Show dates and times can be found at www.yorkshireplayhouse.com All shows are free!
For your calendars:
December 1-January 2 . . . First Annual Wessels Living History Farm Christmas Cruise~Wessels Living History Farm
December 25 . . . Annual Free Drive-Thru Christmas Dinner ~Faith Lutheran Church (1214 N. Ohio Avenue) 11:00 am-1:00 pm (Meal from Kerry’s Restaurant. Any donations benefit Camp Luther and Mission Central.)
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!