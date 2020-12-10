What About Bob - Celebrating with bread tradition going back 700 years

Over 370 miles and 100 loaves of stollen and cinnamon bread later, we have once again completed our annual bread run to our favorite Sehnert’s Bakery in McCook. It’s the holidays after all, and for many of us, our holiday would not be complete without a loaf of one or the other or both to snack on at our house.

Just as a little history, Stollen, or Christstollen Bread, was baked for Christmas in Germany as far back as 1329 as a tribute to Bishop Henry of Namberg. It was not until 1528 in Dresden, Germany that a more or less standard for this fruit and nut confection with its very distinctive shape was accepted by the Pastry Bakers Guild. Two legends are told about its traditional shape. One is that the hump in the top of the loaf is reminiscent of the hump of the camel that brought gifts to the Christ child that first Christmas, and the brightly colored candied fruit and nuts represent the precious jewels and gifts in the camel’s pack. The second story is that the raised portion of the loaf is a reminder of the nave of the church and the candied fruit reminds us of the stained-glass windows.

Choose either story, or neither, but know that you will be enjoying a holiday delicacy that traces its tradition back almost 700 years.