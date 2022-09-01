What About Bob -- Yorkfest turns 44 and still going strong

Who is 44, still going strong and getting better and better with each passing year? She has survived the heat, downpours of rain, windy, chilly weather, changes in scheduling of Nebraska football games, COVID and even the days following 9/11. She’s a tough cookie and pretty darn resilient. She’s stayed the same in many ways, but yet has been reinvented at times to freshen her up. You know her and I know her well.

She’s Yorkfest.

She will be celebrating her 44th birthday September 8-11 when our Yorkfest celebration kicks off with its theme of “There Is No Place Like Home.” Planners have scheduled four days of fun events for people of all ages. The Chamber has copies of all of the events, available free of charge, by stopping at the Chamber office. You may also check for more information on their website at www.yorkchamber.org.

See you there!

Speaking of Yorkfest, one of the more fun events is the crowning of the new Yorkfest Royalty. Work on this began back at the end of May and first week in June when nominations are solicited from the public and organizations not only in York itself, but from all other communities in York County. Nominations are based on community service, volunteerism and giving back to the community in which they reside. Some candidates are very visible in what they do, but many others are very often found behind the scenes working tirelessly to make a difference for their community. Often times, very few people are actually aware of what all some of these folks are doing, and none of them are doing what they so freely do in order to get recognition. Nominations are whittled down to three women and three men. From there, the Past Yorkfest Kings and Queens and the Chamber Executive Board cast their votes. Come Friday, September 9, we will find out who will lead the parade on Saturday as our new King and Queen!

York will be featured on KOLN/KGIN TV on “Our Town York” special Dec. 5-11. Each day the station will showcase to viewers all across the state many of the exciting and positive things right here in the City of York. They will learn about the great quality of life York has to offer and the special pride we have in this part of Nebraska we call home.

Marketing executives have been out and about working with local businesses and organizations to solicit sponsorships. Please consider working with them if they contact you.

The annual Heritage Day at the Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park will be on Saturday, September 10. You won’t want to miss all the historical activities and events, and of course, the good food available from those fine folks over west of us . . . everything from fresh apple cider to apple prieshkas and New Year’s Cookies! Take a step back in time . . . it’s well worth a drive over!

You remember how I said the last big hail storm pretty much took care of my gardens? And how I felt the need to replant just a couple (or so) tomato plants, just in case? And how I didn’t have much hope for any salsa and Bloody Mary production this summer? Weeeeeelll . . . I don’t think that’s going to be a problem anymore. I will be having pounds of tomatoes turning ripe all at once . . . probably Yorkfest weekend when time is at a premium! It is now time to dig out the canning supplies and get ready to start the processing.

For your calendars:

August 30 . . . Henderson Farmer’s Market, Downtown City Park

September 1 . . . York Farmer’s Market, Kilgore Memorial Library

September 6 . . . Henderson Farmer’s Market, Downtown City Park

September 8 . . . York Farmer’s Market, Kilgore Memorial Library

September 8-11 . . . Annual Yorkfest Celebration, Citywide

September 10 . . . Annual Henderson Heritage Day, Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park

September 16 . . . 1st Annual York General Auxiliary All-Women’s Golf Tournament, York Country Club

September 16-18 . . . Annual Mustang Round-Up Days, McCool Junction

September 17 . . . York High School Class of 1971 Class Reunion

September 23-24 . . . Midwest Comics & Sports Expo, Holthus Convention Center (Email: info@holthusconventioncenter.com)

October 6 . . . Sip & Stoll, Downtown York

October 8 . . . Boo on the Farm, Wessels Living History Farm

October 16 . . . Annual October Czechfest, Holthus Convention Center

October 16-19 . . . Annual Crossroads Girls Volleyball Tournament, York City Auditorium

October 21-23 . . . York University Homecoming & Fall Panther Days, York University Campus

October 28 . . . Trunk or Treat on Main Street, Main Street in Henderson