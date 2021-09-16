What About Bob -- Yorkfest success, playhouse production, wrong numbers

To kick off the 2021 Yorkfest celebration, the new King and Queen were named, and they officially took over royal duties from last year’s King Warren Thomas and Queen Irene Duncan. Successors to the throne were King Lonnie Burger, owner of Wendy’s, and Queen Marilyn Jackman, recently retired from Midwest Bank. Both brought a long and full resume of volunteerism and community service to the nomination table. They have both given selflessly of their time and resources to help make York County a better place in which to live. I have known Lonnie since high school days, and Marilyn since she and her husband, Jerry, relocated to York some 15 years ago, and have served on various committees and organizations with both of them. I can’t think of two people to best represent the York area community than Lonnie and Marilyn. Well-deserved, my friends!
Thanks to York Country Club for having the event, Cornerstone Bank and Kris Holoch for hosting the lunches for all of the Kings and Queens, past and present, The Jewelry Vault for royalty gifts, The Flower Box for flowers, York High School FFA students for serving the meal and all of the volunteers of the various Yorkfest royalty committees. Special thanks to Brandi Pohl (I hope I spelled it right this year!), Marj Steever and Jean Gardner for planning the coronation luncheon. Ladies, you did an amazing job breathing new life back into this Yorkfest tradition!
Thanks also goes out to the York Chamber and Madonna Mogul and Krista Knox. With the departure of Rhonda Veleba and Hannah Miller within the last couple of months, things were a little hectic with the reduced staff. I almost felt like we had a couple of Tasmanian Devils spinning around across the hallway. As always, things fell into place with the help of great pre-planning and some dedicated volunteers. Combined with a beautiful morning for a parade, another successful Yorkfest is in the books!
“Rabbit Hole” will debut at the Yorkshire Playhouse September 28-October 3. The production takes an intimate, powerful and poignantly look at grief. Glimpse into the aftermath of a death, as one family wades through their grief. Will they survive together? Is forgiveness possible? Show times are 7:30 pm, Tuesday-Saturday and a 2 p.m. curtain on Sunday. Ticket information is available at yorkshireplayhouse.com/boxoffice or 402.362.7060.
For some reason, the last two weeks have yielded more than its share of wrong numbers calling for information, and all originating from the same state. Yesterday I had a call wishing to speak to a Doris Someone. I replied that there was no Doris working here. The caller then asked where she was, to which I had to reply that I didn’t know since we had never had a Doris that worked here. He protested that this was her number, so not wanting to upset him, I asked him if he was located in Pennsylvania. He admitted that he was, and wondered why I was asking. I told him that his Doris was most likely at the number in Pennsylvania as this was York, Nebraska. We both had a chuckle, and I was glad to know that he would indeed find his Doris.
Last week, I took a call from a gentleman wanting to know what time the snake show started at the fair. He was not happy when I told him that there had been no snake show scheduled, and that the county fair was already over. He told me he was looking at the flyer smack dab in front of him that said “snake show” at the York County Fair, that it was THIS coming weekend, and he wanted to see it! How could I not know what he was talking about he asked.
“Well sir . . .” I said, “I think you have the wrong state.”
“Not possible,” he said. “Lived in York all my life. You’re wrong and not too smart!”
“So do I,” I said. ”York, Nebraska, and that might be.”
There was a long pause followed by an “Oh. . . so no snakes?”
“Nope, no snakes.” I replied.
“Ok. Thanks. Have a nice day!” he said.
I love those calls!
For your calendars:
September 18 . . . Gap Benefit Committee presents Zepherfest Rockin’ for a Reason~York County Fair Cornerstone Ag Event Center 2:00-10:00 pm (Free will donation benefitting Peyton Parker Lane Playground.)
September 23 . . . York Farmer’s Market Kilgore Memorial Library 5:00-7:00 pm
September 28-October 30 . . . “Rabbit Hole”~Yorkshire Playhouse
September 30 . . . Last York Farmer’s Market of the Year~Kilgore Memorial Library 5:00-7:00 pm
October 7 . . . Sip & Stroll~Downtown York 5:00-8:00 pm (Tickets: York Chamber of Commerce Office or yorkchamber.org)
October 9 . . . Boo on the Farm~Wessels Living History Farm 10:00 am-3:00 pm
October 10 . . . Waco Fall Festival~Double Nickel Campground 2:00-4:00 pm (Free admission)
October 17 . . . 16th Annual October Czechfest~Holthus Convention Center 9:30 am-4:00 pm
October 24 . . . Haunt at the Holthus~Holthus Convention Center 3:00-6:00 pm
October 27 . . . Downtown York Trick or Treating 3:00-5:00 pm
November 13 . . . Crossroads Junk & Vintage Holiday Market ($5.00 admission)