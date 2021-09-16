What About Bob -- Yorkfest success, playhouse production, wrong numbers

“Rabbit Hole” will debut at the Yorkshire Playhouse September 28-October 3. The production takes an intimate, powerful and poignantly look at grief. Glimpse into the aftermath of a death, as one family wades through their grief. Will they survive together? Is forgiveness possible? Show times are 7:30 pm, Tuesday-Saturday and a 2 p.m. curtain on Sunday. Ticket information is available at yorkshireplayhouse.com/boxoffice or 402.362.7060.

For some reason, the last two weeks have yielded more than its share of wrong numbers calling for information, and all originating from the same state. Yesterday I had a call wishing to speak to a Doris Someone. I replied that there was no Doris working here. The caller then asked where she was, to which I had to reply that I didn’t know since we had never had a Doris that worked here. He protested that this was her number, so not wanting to upset him, I asked him if he was located in Pennsylvania. He admitted that he was, and wondered why I was asking. I told him that his Doris was most likely at the number in Pennsylvania as this was York, Nebraska. We both had a chuckle, and I was glad to know that he would indeed find his Doris.