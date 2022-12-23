What About Bob -- Twelve Christmas memories

Despite whether you are prepared or not (I’m not!), Christmas will be here in a few short hours. Trees are decorated, stockings are hung on mantles and staircases and brightly-wrapped gifts are nestled under the tree, with the curious cats and dogs, in our case, sniffing everything within reach. Christmas music, both old and new, and sweet aromas of cinnamon and almond from the kitchen fill the entire house. It’s hard not to notice what time of year that it is. Even with Santa’s deep “HO…HO…HO!!!” and the excitement of kids’ eyes as they count down the days, it’s hard not to be just a little nostalgic about Christmases past and people that are missing from our celebrations. There are funny and sentimental things that we all remember. Here are 12 Christmas memories of mine that I miss:

1. Grandpa Spence reading the Christmas Story from the Bible on Christmas Eve. Before unwrapping gifts.

2. ALWAYS promising Mom that we would wait until Christmas morning to unwrap presents because some spoiled child could not be put off just a few more hours. (Surely not me!)

3. Discovering Santa’s cookie with a big bite out of it, the vanished carrot for Rudolph (Why was it that every reindeer didn’t get one?) and the empty Hershey Bar wrapper.

4. The Christmas pranks that my dad would invariably pull on my mom or my Aunt Sue.

5. My obsession with buying big, bright ashtrays, with my own money, in the basement at Hested’s for my Mom, and her asking me “WHY?,” because no one in the house smoked.

6. My mom asking my dad to help me with putting tinsel on the tree, which he hated doing. As soon as she was out of view, he would throw handfuls on the tree, and then blame me when she had a minor meltdown upon seeing silver globs all over the spruce tree.

7. The big Harry and David Tower of Treasures my Uncle Les from California would send. The grapefruit were the best, plus the biggest box was later used to store Christmas ornaments.

8. Decorating Mom’s Christmas spritz cookies, which looked to number in the hundreds. Sister Susan still carries this tradition on yet today, but only with the wreath cookies.

9. The Christmas Eve service at the McCook Methodist Church and singing in the children’s choir, after which we had to march downstairs and up the aisle to deliver our gift of canned goods to fill the boxes. Mine was ALWAYS cling peaches in heavy syrup, because, “People need the gift of fruit!” Mom always said.

10. Snooping in my gifts as they would show up and then deftly re-wrapping them. One year the neighbor lady ordered a box of pencils with my very own name on them! How excited I was to have a box of Bobby Sautter pencils!

11. Visiting Santa in the basement of DeGroff’s Department Store. I still have my photo with him, looking like I was on drugs or had just woken up, never realizing that Santa was the father of one of my best friends, Jimmy Hawkins.

12. Getting my own Red Ryder BB Gun, accompanied with basically the same admonishment that Ralphie got from his mother in “Christmas Story” . . . “You’ll shoot your eye out!”

Christmas lives on through our memories, and thank God we have those to treasure each and every year. Though our parents, spouses, sisters and brothers, grandparents, aunts and uncles, dear friends and four-legged faithful buddies might no longer physically here with us, they are still very much with us . . . in our hearts and those wonderful memories. And those, my friends, are the very best gifts of all.

In the current world of uncertainty and turmoil, take time to celebrate your family, friends and loved ones, and give thanks for how very fortunate we really are to have the gifts we do have . . . each other. The happiest of Christmases and the merriest of New Years to each and every one of you!

For your calendars:

January 4 . . . York Public Schools resume classes

January 12 . . . York Ag Conference (formerly York Ag Expo)~Holthus Convention Center 8:00 am-6:00 pm (Free registration)

January 12 . . . Celebrate Ag Happy Hour~Holthus Convention Center 6:00 pm

January 17 . . . Annual Chamber Banquet~Holthus Convention Center 5:00 pm Happy Hour, 6:00 pm

Dinner

January 21 . . . YCDC Home-based Businesses Workshop~Holthus Convention Center

January 22-29 . . . Annual Crossroads Boys & Girls Basketball Tournament~York City Auditorium

January 23 . . . Nebraska Bridal Show~Holthus Convention Center 1:00-4:00 pm

January 25 . . . York Hamilton County Cattlemen’s Banquet~Holthus Convention Center

February 2 . . . York County Spelling Contest~York College Bartholomew Performing Arts Center

February 13 . . . York Uncorked~Kilgore Memorial Library 5:30-8:00 pm

February 16 . . . Supply Chain Lunch & Learn~Holthus Convention Center

February 17-18 . . . York Home & Garden Show~Holthus Convention Center

February 23-26 . . . York University Theatre Production~Bartholomew Performing Arts Center

February 25 . . . Henderson Home Show~Heartland Schools