What About Bob -- Travel, marketing, soup and holidays

This column will be a bit shorter this week, much to the delight of some folks, as I will be leaving tomorrow morning for the 2023 Nebraska Travel Conference in South Sioux City. I have to be there tomorrow afternoon for a NETA meeting, followed by what I think will be a fun event.

Every year Maly Marketing does a taped session with CVB and travel officials to open the conference. This year I am honored to be one of the participants, and even more so because it involves a TV commercial that makes me laugh every time I see it . . . the one promoting Haribu Gummy Bears with adults saying why they love them using children’s voices. The kids’ voices are already taped and they are responding to various questions about Nebraska, so we will provide the faces, bodies and expressions to those little voices. I have been personally assigned 8-year-old Theo. Wish me luck!

Frost has killed off most of my outside plants which I so carefully tended since at least the first of May. There’s a definite chill in the air and the leaves are falling a little too early for me. Of course, that means it’s soup weather, and the York Friends of the Library will be putting on their annual fundraiser, the SOUPER Soup Sale at Kilgore Library on November 26, from 9 a.m. until soups are sold. That is usually about 11-11:30 a.m. Soups are $10 a quart, are all homemade by Friends of the Library members and frozen in covered quart containers for your convenience. We usually are blessed with 30-35 or more flavors, so stock up for your own freezers or give away as Christmas gifts for your elderly neighbor or Grandma and Grandpa. When the snow flies, and we all know it will, it’s nice to know you have a meal in the freezer to heat up, and you don’t have to try to get out to the store. Anyone donating soup, please call me at 402.362.4575.

There’s no shortage of candy-filled Halloween events in the area this year with Trunk or Treat on Main Street in Henderson, Adult Boo on the Farm at Wessels History Farm and the annual Haunt at the Holthus. If your kids are really good planners, they could, in theory, make that stash of Halloween sweet stuff last until Christmastime rolls around to replenish their supply, followed by candy heart of all kinds on Valentine’s Day, only to be followed by those amazing chocolate eggs birthed by those equally amazing whole chocolate bunnies on Easter. It’s a Type 2 diabetic’s nightmare!

I have discovered a new favorite chocolate delight, thanks to Carlos, our YCDC intern from York University via Venezuela. He told us that one of his favorites there is the Bueno Kinder bar which is crispy wafer with creamy hazelnut filling enrobed in chocolate. Lo and behold, I found it in the candy racks located by the register at several retailers right here in York. Thanks for the recommendation, Carlos! This might even replace my fondness for Ferrero Roche and Twix!

York Adopt-A-Pet will be presenting their annual Holiday Tinsel and Tails bake and tag sale on November 12 at the York Adopt-A-Pet Building (1511 North Platte Avenue) from 8 a.m.-1 pm. Many wonderful homemade and home-baked items will be available along with many holiday-decorating items. All proceeds go towards maintenance of the shelter and taking care of the animals.

For your calendars:

October 28 . . . Trunk or Treat on Main Street~Downtown Mainstreet in Henderson

October 29 . . . Adult BOO on the FARM~Wessels Living History Farm

October 30 . . . Haunt at the Holthus~Holthus Convention Center 3:00-6:00 pm (Admission is $1.00 or a donation of a non-perishable food item. Email: info@holthusconvention.com)

November 4 . . . Business After Hours Salute to Educators~Chances ‘R’ Tommy-Suz Beer Garden 5:00-7:00 pm

November 12 . . . York Adopt-A-Pet’s Holiday Tinsel & Tails Bake & Tag Sale~York Adopt-A-Pet Building 8:00 am-1:00 pm

November 26 . . . Friends of the Library Annual “SOUPER” Soup Sale Fundraiser~Kilgore Memorial Library 9:00 am-?

November 26 . . . Shop Small Business Saturday~Downtown York