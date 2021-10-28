What About Bob -- Tourism conference back in 2021

The 16th annual October Czechfest, hosted by the Nebraska Czechs of York, was a packed day full of fun, food and family history. The food was awesome, as always, starting with the ample choices of kolaches and finishing with the Czech dinners provided by Brian Tomes and staff from Hunter’s Lounge. Brian’s meals were so popular that he sold out of the pork loin and Czech wieners. By my counter on the attendance clicker, just over 600 folks from all over Nebraska and surrounding states came through the convention center doors to enjoy the great polka music and dance along. Congratulations to Pam, Pat, JoAnn, Dave, Lorelie, Doris, Roger, Larry, Virginia and all of the other volunteers who helped make this such a success.

Join York Adopt-A-Pet for their Tinsel and Tails fundraiser for the dogs and cats at the York Adopt-a-Pet Shelter (1511 North Platte Avenue) on Saturday, November 6 from 8-11 a.m. It’s a Holiday Bake and Tag Sale with new to you Christmas items. Featuring lots of goodies for your tummy, treats and toys for your pets and items for your holiday decorating. Do some early Christmas shopping for yourself, family and friends and help support all of our four-legged kids!