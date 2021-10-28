What About Bob -- Tourism conference back in 2021

After a year-long break forced on us by COVID, the 2021 Nebraska Tourism Conference returned to an in-person event last week in Grand Island. Attendance was down by a few, but those showing up were thrilled to actually see their counterparts and vendors in the flesh and not on a screen in a Brady Bunch Box.
This year’s conference was combined with the annual Agri-Tourism Expo usually held in late February or early March. Not knowing exactly what the situation would be regarding the various COVID variants AND the usual Nebraska weather, the decision was made to merge them together. It makes a great deal of sense since many people are not able to get away to attend both events. Add in the touchy weather for that particular time of year, and it was a smart move. The first day involved boarding a bus and making four amazing stops along the way at tourism-related businesses: Zambuni Specialty Kenyan Coffee, Crane Trust Nature Center and Gjerloff Prairie Plains Resource Center.
The other days were spent with keynote speakers and a wide variety of subjects in breakout sessions. A major topic centered on diversity, equity and inclusion as “not only a means to enhance business performance, but also as an enabler of innovation and collaboration.”
It’s nice to know that in the process of networking you realize that many of your own issues are shared by almost everyone else -- stretching your advertising dollars for the best value, social media, health mandates and the shortage of good, dependable staff for all businesses, especially lodging and food industries and retail businesses. Although no one had the solutions for any or all of these, it was good to commiserate with your counterparts.
The 16th annual October Czechfest, hosted by the Nebraska Czechs of York, was a packed day full of fun, food and family history. The food was awesome, as always, starting with the ample choices of kolaches and finishing with the Czech dinners provided by Brian Tomes and staff from Hunter’s Lounge. Brian’s meals were so popular that he sold out of the pork loin and Czech wieners. By my counter on the attendance clicker, just over 600 folks from all over Nebraska and surrounding states came through the convention center doors to enjoy the great polka music and dance along. Congratulations to Pam, Pat, JoAnn, Dave, Lorelie, Doris, Roger, Larry, Virginia and all of the other volunteers who helped make this such a success.
Join York Adopt-A-Pet for their Tinsel and Tails fundraiser for the dogs and cats at the York Adopt-a-Pet Shelter (1511 North Platte Avenue) on Saturday, November 6 from 8-11 a.m. It’s a Holiday Bake and Tag Sale with new to you Christmas items. Featuring lots of goodies for your tummy, treats and toys for your pets and items for your holiday decorating. Do some early Christmas shopping for yourself, family and friends and help support all of our four-legged kids!
Friends of the Library’s annual “SOUPER” Soup Sale will be returning to the calendar at Kilgore Memorial Library on November 27 starting at 9 a.m., and running until we are out of soup, which is usually around 11-11:30 a.m. We expect between at least 25-30 different varieties (who knew?) including your favorites like chicken noodle, chili, ham and bean to dill pickle and French Onion. All soups are pre-frozen in quart-sized containers (thanks to Warren at Grand Central.) and are priced at $8 each. Memberships are $10 per year. Current members may pre-order up to three quarts of soup. We are accepting donations from FOL members and food-related businesses. Containers and labels are available at the York County Visitors Bureau. Please contact Bob Sautter at 402.362.4575 for more information.
Virginia Faye, maker of those delicious pies from Wessels Living History Farm, will be there selling her specialties as well, during our open hours. Nothing better than soup and a piece of pie when the snow flies!
For your calendars:
October 31 . . . Trunk or Treat~Emmanuel Lutheran Church East Parking Lot 4:00-6:00 pm
November 1, 8, 15, 22,26 and December 6, 13 . . . Christmas Craft Club~Kilgore Memorial Library Mondays at 5:00 pm . . . All Are Welcome!
November 5 . . . “Celebrate Education” Business After Hours Event~Chances ‘R’ Tommy-Suz Beer Garden 5:00-7:00 pm
November 8 . . . Living Water Rescue Mission Annual Banquet~Holthus Convention Center 6:00 pm
November 13 . . . Crossroads Junk & Vintage Holiday Market ($5.00 admission)
November 19 . . . York High School Hall of Fame~York Country Club 6:00-9:00 pm
November 27 . . . Friends of the Library Annual “SOUPER” Soup Sale~Kilgore Memorial Library 9:00 am-?
November 27 . . . Small Business Saturday~Citywide
November 30 . . . York College Concert Choir Community Performance~Bartholomew Performing Arts Center