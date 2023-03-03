My good friend, across the fence, Neighbor Naber, first shared some very logical information last week that I had not contemplated, but should have, considering how long I’ve lived here. Truer words have never been written. Here are the Top 10 Reasons Farm Trucks Are Never Stolen:

1. It is hard to commit a crime with everyone waving at you.

2. Who wants a truck that needs a year’s worth of maintenance, u-joints, $3,000 in body work, tail lights and a windshield that you can see out of?

3. Top speed is only about 45 mph.

4. The large round bale in the back makes it hard to see if you are being chased. You could use the mirrors if they weren’t cracked and covered with duct tape.

5. They’re too easy to spot. The description might go something like this: The driver’s door is red, the passenger’s side door is green, the right front fender is yellow, etc.

6. The Border Collie on the tool box looks mean.

7. It takes too long to start and the smoke coming up through the rusted-out floorboard clouds your vision.

8. It is difficult to drive fast with all of the fence tools, grease rags, ropes, chains, syringes, buckets, boots and loose papers in the cab.

9. Only the owner knows how to operate the door to get in or out.

10. They have a range of about 20 miles before they overheat, breakdown or run out of gas.

So very true with all of the farm truck owners that I know, and of their vehicles they have entrusted me to drive at various times during planting, harvest and other farm events like picking up pipe, transporting kids and delivering meals. Thank you, Neighbor Naber, for sharing.

And this from City Administrator Dr. Sue Crawford . . . did you know that there are 35 places in the world named York and York can be found in eight countries throughout the world? In some countries, York can be found more than once. For example, America has the highest number of places called York, spread across 23 states: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin! There are three cities in Jamaica named York, two cities in South Africa, two cities in Sierra Leone, two cities in the United Kingdom, one city in Guatemala, one city in Canada and one city in Australia!

I knew of a few of these, but thanks to Sue’s research, we now have proof positive we are not alone out here! Your geography lesson for the day is complete . . . information that may be used to amaze and astound friends, family and complete strangers!

The Nebraska Passport Program stops were announced earlier this week, so the Passport Program brochures should be distributed very soon and we will have copies available here at our office. Unfortunately, York County does not have any stops this year, but next year will be different!

An update on Todd, who is still receiving therapy at Madonna Rehab/Omaha Campus for his last stroke a month ago -- he has great occupational, physical and speech therapists who give him a good workout every day. He is making progress, but it will just take some time. When he is ready to be released, we are hoping to move him to the Hearthstone when space becomes available with a room with his required skilled level. His sense of humor is still intact as he has told me to shut up several times when I have repeated the line from one of my favorite Chewy dog food/toy commercials, and may have flipped me off at the same time with his weakened right hand! I asked how therapy was, and he deadpanned, “Just divine!” His mother, Joan, has been so good about visiting him every day that he pretends to doze off shortly after she gets there and rearranges all of the chairs and countertops, and reads all of his cards out loud. Bless her heart . . . there’s nothing quite like a mother’s love!