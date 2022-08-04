What About Bob -- The weather is hot, as well as the entertainment at the fair

One of the hottest weeks of the year will be this week, and you have to know that it’s York County Fair time. . . and I will be helping in one of the non-air-conditioned buildings at the fairgrounds. York County Fair “Fun in the Sun” (there will be plenty of that), kicked off Thursday, August 4 and will run through Sunday, August 7.

Friday features: Bucket Calf and Beef Show, FFA Petting Zoo, Exhibit Buildings open, Rabbit Show, DC Lynch Midway open, Cattleman’s Steak Fry, Ingrid Griffin Music, York Dance Center, Antique Tractor Parade, Cowboy Ranch Rodeo, Pioneer Farm Family Award, Dueling Pianos Dance and Beer Garden and Bingo.

Saturday: Waffleman, Swine Show, Kids’ Fun Day, FFA Petting Zoo, Exhibit Buildings open, DC Lynch Midway open, Kids’ Pedal Tractor Pull, Small Animal Round Robin, Livestock Judging Contest, Auto Show/ Auto Show and Shine, Figure 8 Races, Sock Party and Iron Zephyr Dance and Beer Garden, Corn Hole Tournament and Bingo.

On Sunday: Inspirational Services, Large Animal Round Robin, Antique Tractor Pull, exhibit buildings open, FFA Petting Zoo, DC Lynch Midway, Pee Wee Pet Show, Mutton Busting and Farm Olympics.

Something for everyone, not to mention all of those wonderful fair foods that most of us can only enjoy once a year.

For a full schedule of events, please go to www.yorkcountyfair.com or stop by our office at 601 North Lincoln Avenue and pick up their bright, tri-fold schedule.

Also, this weekend, Yorkshire Playhouse will be presenting “Charlotte’s Web,” based on the book by E.B. White, and directed by Judy Andrews and Lauran Ostberg. Performance dates are through August 7, Tuesday-Friday at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at yorkshireplayhouse.com.

I may have shared some of my favorite county fair stories before, so please excuse me if I’m repeating myself. Red Willow County Fair time was something we all lived for before school started up in McCook. Most all of us had grade school art projects entered, and we got to run free for a couple of hours with our other best friends, wasting our money on popcorn, lemonade, and ice cream, and games we would never win at. After gorging ourselves on food, some made the fateful mistake of riding something fast that spun around and around. Needless to say, it was not a wise choice for them or the people sitting or strapped within close proximity to them. It was awful and I pretended not to know my friends after the ride slowed down to stop. I knew that it was not something I needed to experience, and thus walked away with my stomach contents intact.

The other most exciting thing was the closely guarded tent in which there were women who were “exotic dancers,” but to us, they were known as the “hoochie koochie” girls. No respectable adult male in town would be seen wandering in and out of the tent flap, but boy were there ever a lot of men from Culbertson, Oberlin, Kansas, and Palisade, sure of their anonymity. Every year a bunch of us would sneak behind the tent, where the girls were performing, to lift up the bottom of the tent to see exactly what exotic dancing really meant. Billy Elliot was sure that they somehow took off all of their clothes, but he had absolutely no reliable evidence to back this up. As usual, before we could even lift up the bottom of the tent u a deep, gruff voice struck fear in our hearts, as the bouncer yelled, “You damn kids get the hell outta’ there NOW, or I’ll skin you alive!” So . . . we ran and we ran and we ran, as we always did.

The “girls” also frequented the Methodist Ladies Thrift store for “work-related items.” Most often it was were scarves or jewelry or the long gloves that were the fashion of the day. And besides, it made the peeling off a little longer and therefore, made the act more sexy. None of the other good Methodist Ladies would help a “hoochie koochie” girl, so my mother bravely offered. Long story short, the one “girl” Mom was helping wanted two pairs of long gloves . . . a black one, a navy one, a dark brown one and a dark green one. There were no mates to any of the four, so Mom foolishly asked why four gloves with none of the matching? “Ma’am,” the “girl” said. “Where I work it’s dark, and nobody’s looking at my gloves!” I am sure Margie Sautter turned all shades of red as she bagged up those gloves!

For your calendars:

August 5-7 . . . “Charlotte’s Web”~Yorkshire Playhouse

August 5-7 . . . Annual York County Fair~York County Fairgrounds

August 6-7 . . . 40th Annual Cornerstone Bank’s Non-Sanctioned Tennis Tournament~York High School Levitt Tennis Courts

August 8 . . . Henderson Farmer’s Market~Downtown City Park

August 11 . . . York Farmer’s Market~Kilgore Memorial Library

August 13 . . . 16th Annual Car & Tractor Show~Wessels Living History Farm 10:00 am-4:00 pm

August 16 . . . Henderson Farmer’s Market~Downtown City Park

August 18 . . . York Farmer’s Market~Kilgore Memorial Library

August 23 . . . Henderson Farmer’s Market~Downtown City Park

August 23 . . . York University Panther Prowl~Downtown York

September 23-24 . . . Midwest Comics & Sports Expo~Holthus Convention Center Email: info@holthusconventioncenter.com

August 24 . . . Classes begin at York University

August 25 . . . York Farmer’s Market~Kilgore Memorial Library

September 8-11 . . . Annual Yorkfest Celebration

September 10 . . . Heritage Day~Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park

September 16-18 . . . Annual Mustang Round-Up Days~McCool Junction