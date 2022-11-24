What About Bob -- The holidays are upon us

By now, everyone’s bellies should be stuffed and the turkey carcass picked clean, only to be used in some good homemade stock for broth for a multitude of wonderful meals.

Food-wise, Thanksgiving is one of my favorite times of the year . . . I love the turkey and dressing (stuffing to some folks), my sister Susan’s cranberry salad from Grandma Cox, green bean casserole and my chocolate pecan pie. Lots of leftovers are anticipated, but not always the case, depending on who shows.

This Thanksgiving will be spent in Omaha at the House of Kirshenbaum, which is always a loud and interesting time. Should it snow, Todd’s mother, who is relegated to bringing a pre-purchased fruit bowl only, will be allowed to enter the house wearing bread wrappers over her shoes because NO shoes are allowed in Todd’s sister’s house. “Mom” refuses to remove her shoes, hence the Wonder Bread wrappers. At least you know when she’s sneaking around behind you!

Saturday, November 26, while you are out and about on Shopping Small Business Saturday, make sure you stop at the Kilgore Memorial Library for the 10th annual Friends of the Library SOUPER Soup Sale fundraiser. Starting at 10 a.m., and lasting until all soup is sold, you can pick up a quart or more of some of your favorite homemade soups, all frozen in quart containers for your convenience. They are priced at $10 each, and flavors range from Potato Chicken, Italian Vegetable and French Onion to old favorites like Chicken Noodle, Ham and Bean and Hamburger Vegetable. They make great Christmas gifts for those hard-to-buy-for friends, neighbors and family. And . . . why not treat yourself while you’re at it? We usually have 25-30 varieties to choose from. If you are a Friends of the Library member, you may preorder and reserve up to three quarts ahead of time . . . please call me at 402.362.4575.

The Girl Scouts will also be participating with the soup sale and will be selling different kinds of pretzel products for the holidays.

Our annual bread run to Sehnert’s Bakery in McCook is fast approaching, so we’ll need your orders for the holiday stollen bread and their very popular cinnamon bread very soon. Exact departure date is not finalized, but sometime within the first 10 days in December. I am now taking orders for both. Loaves of stollen bread are now $17 and $7 for a loaf of cinnamon bread. Contact me at my office at 601 N. Lincoln Avenue, or call at the number above. Pre-payment is appreciated!

2023 marks the 50th season for the Yorkshire Playhouse. The great organization started with the production of “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” in the summer of 1973 in the cramped girls’ locker room at the old York High School/Middle School. There was no air conditioning back then and I remember sweating rather profusely, but not as much as the actors in their make-up and togas under the lights. It’s been an amazing half century for the Playhouse, and I’m glad that I was a part of it, from being on the board for approximately 26 years to appearing in 43 productions, most of them comedies, I have played everything from a drunk, to a Frenchman with a speech impediment, to a British bigamist, to a mentally-challenged man in a group home. I’m not sure sometimes how much was acting, and how much was real life!

Come join the Playhouse for their 2023 Mainstage Season as they celebrate with favorites form the last 50 years with productions of “You Can’t take it With You,” “Steel Magnolias,” “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown,” “Dracula” and “Miracle on 34th Street.”

2023 out-of-season shows and events include the 50th Season Anniversary Celebration, Yorkshire Playhouse Children’s Theater and the 50th Season Murder Mystery.

Look for some old familiar faces popping up in some of these proven favorites! Watch for more information regarding membership and sponsorships.

R.I.P. Raine, also known as Lisa Walbrecht, who starred in some of our best comedies! You were one funny lady!

For your calendars:

November 26 . . . Shop Small Business Saturday~Downtown York

November 26 . . . Friends of the Library Annual “SOUPER’ Soup Sale Fundraiser~Kilgore Memorial Library 10:00 am-until all soups are sold.

Blessed Thanksgiving to all . . . and give thanks for everything that we are so lucky to have.