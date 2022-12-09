What About Bob -- Thanksgiving was interesting way to bring in the holidays

Well, Thanksgiving was an interesting, and fun, time in Omaha at the House of Kirshenbaum. Sister Susan had never had the experience of attending, so we tried our best to prep her for what might take place. We went over relatives and their names, and who belonged to whom, and why Todd’s mother would be the last one there, despite living just a few blocks away. Todd’s sister had just replaced carpet in the house and had posted a very thoughtful note on the front door respectfully requesting for everyone to please remove their shoes before entering . . . which by the way, everyone complied with . . . EXCEPT for Mother Joan who arrived late without her famous fruit bowl, but with mashed potatoes to go along with the other six potato dishes. Refusing to take her high-heeled boots off, she whipped out two Walmart bags, and showed my sister exactly how she outsmarted that shoe removal request by her daughter with bags and rubber bands. Of course, she rustled everywhere she walked, and we all held out breath waiting for her to trip, but she showed us, as she pointed out several times. With 28 people, kids and adults attending, the House of Kirshenbaum is also a very loud house, but a good loud for four siblings that hadn’t been together in three years, and that was something to be thankful for.

There are many opportunities for holiday entertainment right now with all of the church programs and events celebrating the season. Besides that, the York University Celebration Singers are presenting their popular annual, “Cocoa and Carols” at the Bartholomew performing Arts Center. Yorkshire Playhouse will be staging, “T’was the Night Before Christmas: A Musical Review,” which should guarantee a great time.

More information for times and reservations is found right below here in the calendar of events.

Brand new this year is a great, new fun event that just seems to have taken on a life of its own, celebrating the wonderful Christmas spirit of the York Community. The first annual Heart of the Holidays begins with a kick-off at the York City Auditorium on December 11 starting at 1 p.m., with the opening of the ice skating rink in the parking lot across the street west of the auditorium . . . skates are available for rental. The festival itself starts at 2 p.m., with a schedule that runs as follows:

2:05 pm . . . York Dance Center Dancers

2:30 pm . . . Santa arrives on the York YFD Fire Truck (photos with Santa afterwards!)

2:45 pm . . . Storytime in the North Dining room

2:45 pm . . . Movie: “The Grinch” in the Auditorium Basement

3:00 pm . . . Carolers begin

4:15 pm . . . Snowball Fight in the Auditorium Basement

4:45 pm . . . Balloon Drop

5:00-7:00 pm . . . Decorate your car with holiday cheer and join the Christmas Lights Cruise Night

8:00 pm . . . Ice-skating Rink closes

All of this, PLUS enjoy a Nativity Walk, horse-drawn carriage rides, crafts, cookie-decorating, food trucks, hot chocolate, cider, games, balloon-making, create stuffed animals, raffles, characters and more! It’s a great fun-filled afternoon and evening for everyone in the family. It’s a new holiday tradition!

Our annual Bread Run to Sehnert’s Bakery in McCook was a good one, other than starting off with McGee getting out the door as I was headed to the store for a quick stop. I know I shouldn’t chase him, as he thinks it’s a game of running away from me, but I worry about him getting hit by a car as he has no sense of what running down the middle of the street might mean. 15 minutes later, Sister Susan drove by, slowed down, opened her car door and he, of course, hopped right in! I missed my Elm Creek exit (first time ever), so ended up going to North Platte and south to McCook. We had coffee and rolls at the Bakery, our required stop at Knowlen & Yates, Pizza Burgers at Mac’s Drive-in, visited the cemetery, drove down Santa Claus Lane and found some Christmas treasures at the Methodist Ladies’ Thrift Shop. (Gail Nordlund . . . be prepared!) The only sad part is the Jean Sehnert, Matt’s mother, passed away on Monday. He husband Walt passed away six months ago, and both will be missed by the entire community as they were, and have been such a vital part of the McCook area for 60+ year. Deepest sympathy to all of the Sehnert Family.

December 9-11 . . . York University Celebration Singers present “Cocoa & Carols”~Bartholomew Performing Arts Center (Reservations available at https://www.yorkedu/boxoffice.html. Tickets are $5.00 each.)

December 9-11 . . . Yorkshire Playhouse presents, “Twas the Night Before Christmas: A Musical Review” (For reservations go to www.yorkshireplayhouse.com/boxoffice/twasthenight!)

December 11 . . . 1st Annual Heart of the Holidays Festival~York City Auditorium (Start time at 1:00 pm with the opening of the ice-skating rink.)

December 21 . . . Ugly Sweater Contest~Mid America Vision Center

January 12 . . . York Ag Conference (formerly York Ag Expo) ~Holthus Convention Center 8:00 am-6:00 pm (Free registration.)